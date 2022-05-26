SouthState (SSB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of SouthState Corp (Symbol: SSB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $79.33, changing hands as high as $79.83 per share. SouthState Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SSB's low point in its 52 week range is $62.60 per share, with $93.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.53.

