SouthState (SSB) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

SouthState (SSB) reported $686.87 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 52.5%. EPS of $2.47 for the same period compares to $1.93 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $666.64 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.30, the EPS surprise was +7.47%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net Interest Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent) : 3.9% compared to the 3.8% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 3.9% compared to the 3.8% average estimate based on five analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 49.7% compared to the 52% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 49.7% compared to the 52% average estimate based on five analysts. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized) : 0.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.

: 0.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.1%. Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $59.87 billion versus $59.41 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $59.87 billion versus $59.41 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Total nonperforming assets : $311.27 million versus $320.36 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $311.27 million versus $320.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Total Noninterest Income : $105.75 million versus $93.3 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $105.75 million versus $93.3 million estimated by five analysts on average. Net interest income, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) : $581.92 million versus $575.69 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $581.92 million versus $575.69 million estimated by four analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $581.12 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $571.68 million.

: $581.12 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $571.68 million. Mortgage banking income : $5.16 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.67 million.

: $5.16 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.67 million. Fees on deposit accounts : $41.95 million versus $42.79 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $41.95 million versus $42.79 million estimated by two analysts on average. Trust and investment services income : $14.68 million compared to the $14.27 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $14.68 million compared to the $14.27 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total correspondent banking and capital market income: $27.47 million versus $19.08 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how SouthState performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of SouthState have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

SouthState Bank Corporation (SSB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

