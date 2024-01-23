SouthState (SSB) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, SouthState (SSB) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.54 per share, reflecting a decline of 19% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $419.08 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 8.8%.

The current level reflects no change in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain SouthState metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent)' at 3.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency Ratio' of 58.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 48%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' should arrive at $40.24 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $39.66 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Nonperforming Assets' to reach $141.85 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $109.74 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Income' stands at $349.73 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $396 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $69.39 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $63.39 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for SouthState here>>>



Shares of SouthState have experienced a change of -2.19% in the past month compared to the +1.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SSB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SouthState Corporation (SSB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.