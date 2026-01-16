SouthState (SSB) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that SouthState (SSB) will report quarterly earnings of $2.30 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 19.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $666.64 million, exhibiting an increase of 48% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific SouthState metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent)' will reach 3.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.5% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Efficiency Ratio' to reach 52.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 55.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' of $59.41 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $42.30 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total nonperforming assets' will reach $320.36 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $213.35 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total nonperforming loans (non-acquired & acquired)' will likely reach $308.17 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $210.59 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $93.30 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $80.55 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net interest income, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)' at $575.69 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $370.33 million.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Income' to come in at $571.68 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $369.78 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Mortgage banking income' should arrive at $4.67 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.78 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Fees on deposit accounts' reaching $42.79 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $35.12 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Trust and investment services income' should come in at $14.27 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12.41 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Total correspondent banking and capital market income' stands at $19.08 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $13.56 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of SouthState have returned +1.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. Currently, SSB carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future.

