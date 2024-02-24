SouthState (SSB) Price Target Increased by 7.64% to 94.67

The average one-year price target for SouthState (NYSE:SSB) has been revised to 94.67 / share. This is an increase of 7.64% from the prior estimate of 87.95 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 84.84 to a high of 107.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.62% from the latest reported closing price of 82.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 799 funds or institutions reporting positions in SouthState. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 1.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSB is 0.30%, an increase of 2.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.65% to 85,213K shares. The put/call ratio of SSB is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,939K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,915K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 16.05% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,790K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,885K shares, representing a decrease of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 30.54% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,375K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,303K shares, representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 3.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,359K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,358K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 6.33% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,208K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,742K shares, representing an increase of 21.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 67.06% over the last quarter.

SouthState Background Information

SouthState Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. South State Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division.

