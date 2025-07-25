SouthState Reports Strong Q2 Results With Higher Net Income And Interest Income

(RTTNews) - SouthState Corp. (SSB), Friday posted financial results for the second quarter of 2025, driven by strong growth in net interest income and higher profitability compared to the prior year.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, the company reported net interest income after provisions of $570.4 million, a significant increase from $363.4 million in the same period last year. Total noninterest income also improved, rising to $86.8 million from $80.5 million a year ago.

Net income surged to $215.2 million, up from $144.2 million in the second quarter of 2024. On an adjusted basis, net income climbed to $233.8 million, compared to $148.8 million in the prior-year quarter.

Earnings per share reflected this strong performance, with diluted EPS reaching $2.11 versus $1.87 a year earlier. The bank's results were supported by strong loan performance and improved operating income.

SSB is currently trading at $96.35, down $1.55 or 1.58 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

