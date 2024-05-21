SouthState Corporation (SSB) Gets a Buy from KBW

KBW analyst Catherine Mealor maintained a Buy rating on SouthState Corporation (SSB – Research Report) today and set a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $79.87.

According to TipRanks, Mealor is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 64.29% success rate. Mealor covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as United Bankshares, MVB Financial, and Southern States Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SouthState Corporation with a $90.33 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $86.64 and a one-year low of $60.43. Currently, SouthState Corporation has an average volume of 390.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SSB in relation to earlier this year.

SouthState Corporation (SSB) Company Description:

South State Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. The company was founded on February 22, 1985 and is headquartered in Columbia, SC.

