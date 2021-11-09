SouthState Corporation (SSB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

SouthState Corporation (SSB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.49 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SSB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.26% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $83.11, the dividend yield is 2.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SSB was $83.11, representing a -10.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $93.26 and a 37.08% increase over the 52 week low of $60.63.

SSB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SSB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.4. Zacks Investment Research reports SSB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 39.84%, compared to an industry average of 24%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ssb Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to SSB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SSB as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR)

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWR with an increase of 9.04% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SSB at 2.17%.

