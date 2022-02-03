SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) insiders sold US$7.4m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

The fact that multiple SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

SouthState Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Senior EVP & Director, John Pollok, for US$1.1m worth of shares, at about US$91.76 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$84.94. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 3.50k shares worth US$246k. But they sold 85.99k shares for US$7.4m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of SouthState shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:SSB Insider Trading Volume February 3rd 2022

Insiders at SouthState Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at SouthState. In total, Executive Chairman Robert Hill sold US$1.0m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership of SouthState

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that SouthState insiders own 1.3% of the company, worth about US$77m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At SouthState Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought SouthState stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since SouthState is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of SouthState.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

