SouthState Bank Corp Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - SouthState Bank Corp (SSB) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $246.64 million, or $2.42 per share. This compares with $143.18 million, or $1.86 per share, last year.

Excluding items, SouthState Bank Corp reported adjusted earnings of $262.67 million or $2.58 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.25 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

SouthState Bank Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $246.64 Mln. vs. $143.18 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.42 vs. $1.86 last year.

Interest Income: $782.38 Mln vs $494.08 Mln. last year.

Non-interest Income: $99.09 Mln. vs $74.93 Mln. last year

