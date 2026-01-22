SouthState Bank Corp Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - SouthState Bank Corp (SSB) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $247.72 million, or $2.46 per share. This compares with $144.17 million, or $1.87 per share, last year.

Excluding items, SouthState Bank Corp reported adjusted earnings of $248.23 million or $2.47 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 54.7% to $848.74 million from $548.80 million last year.

SouthState Bank Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $247.72 Mln. vs. $144.17 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.46 vs. $1.87 last year. -Revenue: $848.74 Mln vs. $548.80 Mln last year.

