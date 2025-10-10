SouthState Bank Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SSB

In trading on Friday, shares of SouthState Bank Corp (Symbol: SSB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $95.18, changing hands as low as $93.81 per share. SouthState Bank Corp shares are currently trading down about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SSB's low point in its 52 week range is $77.74 per share, with $114.265 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.88.

