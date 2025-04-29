Southside Bancshares Q1 Net Income Flat

(RTTNews) - Southside Bancshares (SBSI) reported net income of $21.5 million and earnings per common share of $0.71 for both of the three month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $0.68, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted net income available to common shareholders was $21.68 million compared to $21.78 million.

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $53.9 million, an increase of 0.9%, compared to the same period in 2024. Noninterest income was $10.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of 5.1%, compared to $9.7 million for the same period in 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.