Southside Bancshares Q1 Adj. Net Income Declines

April 29, 2025 — 03:55 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - Southside Bancshares (SBSI) reported net income of $21.5 million and earnings per common share of $0.71 for both of the three month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024. Adjusted net income available to common shareholders was $21.68 million compared to $21.78 million. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $0.68, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $53.9 million, an increase of 0.9%, compared to the same period in 2024. Noninterest income was $10.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of 5.1%, compared to $9.7 million for the same period in 2024.

