Southside Bancshares, Inc. Reports Drop In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) reported earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $4.91 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $20.52 million, or $0.68 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.5% to $55.72 million from $55.46 million last year.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.91 Mln. vs. $20.52 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.16 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue: $55.72 Mln vs. $55.46 Mln last year.

