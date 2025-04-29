Southside Bancshares, Inc. Reports $21.5 Million Net Income and $0.71 Earnings per Share for First Quarter 2025

Southside Bancshares, Inc. reported Q1 2025 net income of $21.5 million, with low nonperforming assets at 0.39%.
Southside Bancshares, Inc. reported its first quarter financial results for 2025, showing a net income of $21.5 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, consistent with the previous year. The company achieved an annualized return on average assets of 1.03% and a return on average tangible common equity of 14.14%. Key highlights included a slight increase in net interest income to $53.9 million, driven by a small increase in net interest margin to 2.86%. Total assets decreased to $8.34 billion, while loans fell slightly to $4.57 billion, primarily due to higher-than-expected payoffs. Nonperforming assets still remain low at 0.39% of total assets. The company's capital ratios and liquidity position were reported as solid, as they did not engage in stock repurchases during the quarter.
Potential Positives
- First quarter net income of $21.5 million demonstrates strong financial performance.
- Earnings per diluted common share of $0.71 remain consistent year-over-year, indicating stability in profits.
- Annualized return on average tangible common equity of 14.14% reflects effective management of shareholders' equity.
- Low nonperforming assets at 0.39% of total assets suggest strong asset quality and effective risk management.
Potential Negatives
- Net income of $21.5 million and earnings per share remained unchanged from the same quarter last year, indicating a lack of growth or progress.
- Nonperforming assets increased significantly by 303.5% year-over-year, which raises concerns about asset quality and potential future financial stability.
- The annualized return on average shareholders' equity decreased from 11.02% in Q1 2024 to 10.57% in Q1 2025, suggesting a decline in profitability relative to equity investments.
FAQ
What were Southside Bancshares' earnings for Q1 2025?
Southside Bancshares reported a net income of $21.5 million and earnings per diluted common share of $0.71 for Q1 2025.
How much did net interest income increase in Q1 2025?
Net interest income increased by $0.5 million, or 0.9%, to $53.9 million compared to the same period in 2024.
What is the annualized return on average assets for Q1 2025?
The annualized return on average assets for Q1 2025 was 1.03%, unchanged from the same period in 2024.
What percentage of total assets are nonperforming assets?
Nonperforming assets represented 0.39% of total assets as of March 31, 2025.
When is the conference call to discuss Q1 2025 results?
The conference call will be held on April 29, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. CDT.
Full Release
First
quarter net income of
$21.5 million
;
First
quarter earnings per diluted common share of
$0.71
;
Annualized return on
first
quarter average assets of
1.03%
;
Annualized return on
first
quarter average tangible common equity of
14.14%
(1)
; and
Nonperforming assets remain low at
0.39%
of total assets.
TYLER, Texas, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc. (“Southside” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SBSI) today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Southside reported net income of $21.5 million and earnings per diluted common share of $0.71 for both of the three month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024. The annualized return on average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 10.57%, compared to 11.02% for the same period in 2024. The annualized return on average assets was 1.03% for both of the three month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024.
“We are pleased to report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, which included earnings per share of $0.71, a return on average assets of 1.03%, and a return on average tangible common equity of 14.14%,” stated Lee R. Gibson, Chief Executive Officer of Southside. “Linked quarter, the net interest margin increased three basis points to 2.86%, net interest income increased $145,000 to $53.9 million, and deposits net of public fund and brokered deposits increased $91.9 million. The linked quarter decrease in total loans was primarily due to payoffs exceeding original projections. Our loan pipeline is solid and we continue to anticipate mid-single-digit loan growth for 2025; however, it will likely be heavily weighted in the last half of the year.”
Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
Net income was $21.5 million and earnings per diluted common share were $0.71 for both of the three month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024. Annualized returns on average assets and average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were 1.03% and 10.57%, respectively, compared to 1.03% and 11.02%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Our efficiency ratio and tax-equivalent efficiency ratio
(1)
were 57.04% and 55.04%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 57.95% and 55.54%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and 56.08% and 54.00%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2024.
Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $53.9 million, an increase of $0.5 million, or 0.9%, compared to the same period in 2024. Linked quarter, net interest income increased $0.1 million, or 0.3%, compared to $53.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increase in net interest income for both periods was due to the decrease in the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities and the increase in the average balance of our interest earning assets, partially offset by the decrease in the average yield of interest earning assets and the increase in the average balance of our interest bearing liabilities.
Our net interest margin increased to 2.74% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 2.72% for the same period in 2024, while tax-equivalent net interest margin
(1)
was 2.86% for both of the three month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024. Linked quarter, net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin
(1)
increased from 2.70% and 2.83%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2024.
Noninterest income was $10.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $0.5 million, or 5.1%, compared to $9.7 million for the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily due to increases in gain on sale of loans and trust fees, partially offset by an increase in net loss on sale of securities available for sale (“AFS”). On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income decreased $2.1 million, or 16.8%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in other noninterest income, an increase in net loss on sale of securities AFS and a decrease in deposit services income. The decrease in other noninterest income was due to a decrease in swap fee income for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
Noninterest expense increased $0.2 million, or 0.6%, to $37.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $36.9 million for the same period in 2024, due to increases in other noninterest expense and professional fees, partially offset by decreases in salaries and employee benefits expense and amortization of intangibles. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense decreased by $1.1 million, or 2.8%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024, due to decreases in salaries and employee benefits, net occupancy, other noninterest expense and professional fees.
Income tax expense increased $0.1 million, or 2.1%, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. On a linked quarter basis, income tax expense increased $0.1 million, or 1.3%. Our effective tax rate (“ETR”) increased to 18.0% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 17.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and increased from 17.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The higher ETR for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, was primarily due to an increase in state income tax expense.
Balance Sheet Data
At March 31, 2025, Southside had $8.34 billion in total assets, compared to $8.35 billion at March 31, 2024, and $8.52 billion at December 31, 2024.
Loans at March 31, 2025 were $4.57 billion, a decrease of $10.1 million, or 0.2%, compared to $4.58 billion at March 31, 2024. Linked quarter, loans decreased $94.4 million, or 2.0%, due to decreases of $79.7 million in construction loans, $19.7 million in municipal loans, $2.5 million in commercial real estate loans and $1.9 million in loans to individuals. These decreases were partially offset by increases of $8.5 million in commercial loans and $1.0 million in 1-4 family residential loans.
Securities at March 31, 2025 were $2.74 billion, an increase of $24.2 million, or 0.9%, compared to $2.71 billion at March 31, 2024. Linked quarter, securities decreased $76.9 million, or 2.7%, from $2.81 billion at December 31, 2024.
Deposits at March 31, 2025 were $6.59 billion, an increase of $45.1 million, or 0.7%, compared to $6.55 billion at March 31, 2024. Linked quarter, deposits decreased $63.4 million, or 1.0%, from $6.65 billion at December 31, 2024.
At March 31, 2025, we had 178,840 total deposit accounts with an average balance of $34,000. Our estimated uninsured deposits were 40.0% of total deposits as of March 31, 2025. When excluding affiliate deposits (Southside-owned deposits) and public fund deposits (all collateralized), our total estimated deposits without insurance or collateral was 20.8% as of March 31, 2025. Our noninterest bearing deposits represent approximately 20.9% of total deposits. Linked quarter, our cost of interest bearing deposits decreased nine basis points from 2.92% in the prior quarter to 2.83%. Linked quarter, our cost of total deposits decreased five basis points from 2.31% in the prior quarter to 2.26%.
Our cost of interest bearing deposits decreased 14 basis points, from 2.97% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, to 2.83% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Our cost of total deposits decreased 10 basis points, from 2.36% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, to 2.26% for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
Capital Resources and Liquidity
Our capital ratios and contingent liquidity sources remain solid. During the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, we did not purchase any common stock pursuant to our Stock Repurchase Plan. Under this plan, repurchases of our outstanding common stock may be carried out in open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or pursuant to any trading plan that might be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company has no obligation to repurchase any shares under the Stock Repurchase Plan and may modify, suspend or discontinue the plan at any time. Subsequent to March 31, 2025, and through April 25, 2025, we purchased 196,419 shares of common stock at an average price of $26.82 pursuant to the Stock Repurchase Plan.
As of March 31, 2025, our total available contingent liquidity, net of current outstanding borrowings, was $2.29 billion, consisting of FHLB advances, Federal Reserve Discount Window and correspondent bank lines of credit.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2025 were $32.2 million, or 0.39% of total assets, an increase of $24.2 million, or 303.5%, compared to $8.0 million, or 0.10% of total assets, at March 31, 2024. Linked quarter, nonperforming assets increased $28.6 million, or 797.0%, from $3.6 million at December 31, 2024 due primarily to increases of $27.5 million in restructured loans and $1.1 million in nonaccrual loans. The increase in restructured loans was due to the extension of maturity on a $27.5 million commercial real estate loan to allow for an extended lease up period. Classified loans totaled $67.0 million on March 31, 2025, compared to $48.0 million on December 31, 2024, primarily due to the downgrade of a $17.9 million commercial real estate loan in the first quarter that paid off on April 4, 2025.
The allowance for loan losses totaled $44.6 million, or 0.98% of total loans, at March 31, 2025, compared to $44.9 million, or 0.96% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. The allowance for loan losses was $43.6 million, or 0.95% of total loans, at March 31, 2024. The increase in allowance as a percentage of total loans was primarily due to an increase in economic concerns forecasted in the CECL model, partially offset by a decrease in the loan portfolio due to payoffs.
For the three months ended March 31, 2025, we recorded a provision for credit losses for loans of $42,000, compared to a provision of $1.2 million and $1.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Net charge-offs were $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $1.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024.
We recorded a provision for credit losses on off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to a reversal of provision for credit losses on off-balance-sheet credit exposures $1.1 million and $0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The balance of the allowance for off-balance-sheet credit exposures was $3.8 million and $2.8 million at March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and is included in other liabilities.
Dividend
Southside Bancshares, Inc. declared a first quarter cash dividend of $0.36 per share on February 6, 2025, which was paid on March 6, 2025, to all shareholders of record as of February 20, 2025.
_______________
(1)
Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for more information and for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
Conference Call
Southside's management team will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter ended March 31, 2025 financial results on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. CDT. The conference call can be accessed by webcast, for listen-only mode, on the company website,
https://investors.southside.com
, under Events.
Those interested in participating in the question and answer session, or others who prefer to call-in, can register at
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI1a8ec95cd2734970adaf83fadfc7f01d
to receive the dial-in number and unique code to access the conference call seamlessly. While not required, it is recommended that those wishing to participate, register 10 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure a more efficient registration process.
For those unable to attend the live event, a webcast recording will be available on the company website,
https://investors.southside.com
, for at least 30 days, beginning approximately two hours following the conference call.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Our accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of our performance. These include the following fully taxable-equivalent measures (“FTE”): (i) Net interest income (FTE), (ii) net interest margin (FTE), (iii) net interest spread (FTE), and (iv) efficiency ratio (FTE), which include the effects of taxable-equivalent adjustments using a federal income tax rate of 21% to increase tax-exempt interest income to a tax-equivalent basis. Interest income earned on certain assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments.
Net interest income (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE).
Net interest income (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts for the tax-favored status of net interest income from certain loans and investments and is not permitted under GAAP in the consolidated statements of income. We believe that this measure is the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest income. Net interest margin (FTE) is the ratio of net interest income (FTE) to average earning assets. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest margin. Net interest spread (FTE) is the difference in the average yield on average earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis and the average rate paid on average interest bearing liabilities. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest spread.
Efficiency ratio (FTE).
The efficiency ratio (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that provides a measure of productivity in the banking industry. This ratio is calculated to measure the cost of generating one dollar of revenue. The ratio is designed to reflect the percentage of one dollar which must be expended to generate that dollar of revenue. We calculate this ratio by dividing noninterest expense, excluding amortization expense on intangibles and certain nonrecurring expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income, excluding net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale and certain nonrecurring impairments. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our efficiency ratio.
These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP-basis financial statements and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these non-GAAP measures or similar measures differently. Whenever we present a non-GAAP financial measure in an SEC filing, we are also required to present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and reconcile the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure and such comparable GAAP measure.
Management believes adjusting net interest income, net interest margin and net interest spread to a fully taxable-equivalent basis is a standard practice in the banking industry as these measures provide useful information to make peer comparisons. Tax-equivalent adjustments are reflected in the respective earning asset categories as listed in the “Average Balances with Average Yields and Rates” tables.
A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.
About Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company with approximately $8.34 billion in assets as of March 31, 2025, that owns 100% of Southside Bank. Southside Bank currently has 53 branches in Texas and operates a network of 73 ATMs/ITMs.
To learn more about Southside Bancshares, Inc., please visit our investor relations website at
https://investors.southside.com
. Our investor relations site provides a detailed overview of our activities, financial information and historical stock price data. To receive email notification of company news, events and stock activity, please register on the website under Resources and Investor Email Alerts. Questions or comments may be directed to Lindsey Bailes at (903) 630-7965, or lindsey.bailes@southside.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements of other than historical fact that are contained in this press release and in other written materials, documents and oral statements issued by or on behalf of the Company may be considered to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. These statements may include words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “anticipate,” “appear,” “believe,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “seek,” “intend,” “probability,” “risk,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” “plans,” “potential,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are statements with respect to the Company’s beliefs, plans, expectations, objectives, goals, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions and future performance and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. For example, benefits of the Share Repurchase Plan, trends in asset quality, capital, liquidity, the Company's ability to sell nonperforming assets, expense reductions, planned operational efficiencies and earnings from growth and certain market risk disclosures, including the impact of interest rates and our expectations regarding rate changes, tax reform, inflation, tariffs, the impacts related to or resulting from other economic factors are based upon information presently available to management and are dependent on choices about key model characteristics and assumptions and are subject to various limitations. By their nature, certain of the market risk disclosures are only estimates and could be materially different from what actually occurs in the future. Accordingly, our results could materially differ from those that have been estimated. The most significant factor that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements include the ongoing impact of higher inflation levels, interest rate fluctuations, including the impact of changes in interest rates on our financial projections, models and guidance, and general economic and recessionary concerns, as well as the effects of declines in the real estate market, tariffs or trade wars (including reduced consumer spending, lower economic growth or recession, reduced demand for U.S. exports, disruptions to supply chains, and decreased demand for other banking products and services), high unemployment and increasing insurance costs, as well as the financial stress on borrowers as a result of the foregoing, all of which could impact economic growth and could cause a reduction in financial transactions and business activities, including decreased deposits and reduced loan originations, and our ability to manage liquidity in a rapidly changing and unpredictable market.
Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, under “Part I - Item 1. Forward Looking Information” and “Part I - Item 1A. Risk Factors” and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to announce publicly the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
As of
2025
2024
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
103,359
$
91,409
$
130,147
$
114,283
$
96,744
Interest earning deposits
293,364
281,945
333,825
272,469
307,257
Federal funds sold
34,248
52,807
22,325
65,244
65,372
Securities available for sale, at estimated fair value
1,457,939
1,533,894
1,408,437
1,405,944
1,405,221
Securities held to maturity, at net carrying value
1,278,330
1,279,234
1,288,403
1,305,975
1,306,898
Total securities
2,736,269
2,813,128
2,696,840
2,711,919
2,712,119
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
34,208
33,818
40,291
32,991
27,958
Loans held for sale
903
1,946
768
1,352
756
Loans
4,567,239
4,661,597
4,578,048
4,589,365
4,577,368
Less: Allowance for loan losses
(44,623
)
(44,884
)
(44,276
)
(42,407
)
(43,557
)
Net loans
4,522,616
4,616,713
4,533,772
4,546,958
4,533,811
Premises & equipment, net
142,245
141,648
138,811
138,489
139,491
Goodwill
201,116
201,116
201,116
201,116
201,116
Other intangible assets, net
1,531
1,754
2,003
2,281
2,588
Bank owned life insurance
137,962
138,313
137,489
136,903
136,604
Other assets
135,479
142,851
124,876
133,697
130,047
Total assets
$
8,343,300
$
8,517,448
$
8,362,263
$
8,357,702
$
8,353,863
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest bearing deposits
$
1,379,641
$
1,357,152
$
1,377,022
$
1,366,924
$
1,358,827
Interest bearing deposits
5,211,210
5,297,096
5,058,680
5,129,008
5,186,933
Total deposits
6,590,851
6,654,248
6,435,702
6,495,932
6,545,760
Other borrowings and Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
691,417
808,352
865,856
763,700
770,151
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt
issuance costs
92,078
92,042
92,006
91,970
93,913
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
60,276
60,274
60,273
60,272
60,271
Other liabilities
92,055
90,590
103,172
144,858
95,846
Total liabilities
7,526,677
7,705,506
7,557,009
7,556,732
7,565,941
Shareholders' equity
816,623
811,942
805,254
800,970
787,922
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
8,343,300
$
8,517,448
$
8,362,263
$
8,357,702
$
8,353,863
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
2025
2024
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Income Statement:
Total interest and dividend income
$
100,288
$
101,689
$
105,703
$
104,186
$
102,758
Total interest expense
46,436
47,982
50,239
50,578
49,410
Net interest income
53,852
53,707
55,464
53,608
53,348
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
758
1,384
2,389
(485
)
58
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses
53,094
52,323
53,075
54,093
53,290
Noninterest income
Deposit services
5,829
6,084
6,199
6,157
5,985
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale
(554
)
—
(1,929
)
(563
)
(18
)
Gain (loss) on sale of loans
55
138
115
220
(436
)
Trust fees
1,765
1,773
1,628
1,456
1,336
Bank owned life insurance
799
848
857
1,767
784
Brokerage services
1,120
1,054
1,068
1,081
1,014
Other
1,209
2,384
233
1,439
1,059
Total noninterest income
10,223
12,281
8,171
11,557
9,724
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
22,382
22,960
22,233
21,984
23,113
Net occupancy
3,404
3,629
3,613
3,750
3,362
Advertising, travel & entertainment
924
884
734
795
950
ATM expense
378
378
412
368
325
Professional fees
1,520
1,645
1,206
1,075
1,154
Software and data processing
2,839
2,931
2,951
2,860
2,856
Communications
383
320
423
410
449
FDIC insurance
947
931
939
977
943
Amortization of intangibles
223
249
278
307
337
Other
4,089
4,232
3,543
3,239
3,392
Total noninterest expense
37,089
38,159
36,332
35,765
36,881
Income before income tax expense
26,228
26,445
24,914
29,885
26,133
Income tax expense
4,721
4,659
4,390
5,212
4,622
Net income
$
21,507
$
21,786
$
20,524
$
24,673
$
21,511
Common Share Data:
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding
30,390
30,343
30,286
30,280
30,262
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding
30,483
30,459
30,370
30,312
30,305
Common shares outstanding end of period
30,410
30,379
30,308
30,261
30,284
Earnings per common share
Basic
$
0.71
$
0.72
$
0.68
$
0.81
$
0.71
Diluted
0.71
0.71
0.68
0.81
0.71
Book value per common share
26.85
26.73
26.57
26.47
26.02
Tangible book value per common share
20.19
20.05
19.87
19.75
19.29
Cash dividends paid per common share
0.36
0.36
0.36
0.36
0.36
Selected Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
1.03
%
1.03
%
0.98
%
1.19
%
1.03
%
Return on average shareholders’ equity
10.57
10.54
10.13
12.46
11.02
Return on average tangible common equity
(1)
14.14
14.12
13.69
16.90
15.07
Average yield on earning assets (FTE)
(1)
5.23
5.24
5.51
5.45
5.38
Average rate on interest bearing liabilities
3.03
3.12
3.28
3.32
3.22
Net interest margin (FTE)
(1)
2.86
2.83
2.95
2.87
2.86
Net interest spread (FTE)
(1)
2.20
2.12
2.23
2.13
2.16
Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities
128.10
129.55
128.51
128.62
127.71
Noninterest expense to average total assets
1.78
1.80
1.73
1.72
1.77
Efficiency ratio (FTE)
(1)
55.04
54.00
51.90
52.71
55.54
(1)
Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
2025
2024
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Nonperforming Assets:
$
32,193
$
3,589
$
7,656
$
6,918
$
7,979
Nonaccrual loans
4,254
3,185
7,254
6,110
7,709
Accruing loans past due more than 90 days
—
—
—
—
—
Restructured loans
27,505
2
—
145
151
Other real estate owned
388
388
388
648
119
Repossessed assets
46
14
14
15
—
Asset Quality Ratios:
Ratio of nonaccruing loans to:
Total loans
0.09
%
0.07
%
0.16
%
0.13
%
0.17
%
Ratio of nonperforming assets to:
Total assets
0.39
0.04
0.09
0.08
0.10
Total loans
0.70
0.08
0.17
0.15
0.17
Total loans and OREO
0.70
0.08
0.17
0.15
0.17
Ratio of allowance for loan losses to:
Nonaccruing loans
1,048.97
1,409.23
610.37
694.06
565.01
Nonperforming assets
138.61
1,250.60
578.32
613.00
545.90
Total loans
0.98
0.96
0.97
0.92
0.95
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding
0.03
0.08
0.04
0.02
0.03
Capital Ratios:
Shareholders’ equity to total assets
9.79
9.53
9.63
9.58
9.43
Common equity tier 1 capital
13.44
13.04
13.07
12.72
12.43
Tier 1 risk-based capital
14.49
14.07
14.12
13.76
13.47
Total risk-based capital
17.01
16.49
16.59
16.16
15.92
Tier 1 leverage capital
9.73
9.67
9.61
9.40
9.22
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets
(1)
7.54
7.33
7.38
7.33
7.17
Average shareholders’ equity to average total assets
9.75
9.76
9.67
9.52
9.35
(1)
Refer to the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
2025
2024
Loan Portfolio Composition
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Real Estate Loans:
Construction
$
458,101
$
537,827
$
585,817
$
546,040
$
599,464
1-4 Family Residential
741,432
740,396
755,406
738,037
720,508
Commercial
2,577,229
2,579,735
2,422,612
2,472,771
2,413,345
Commercial Loans
371,643
363,167
358,854
359,807
358,053
Municipal Loans
371,271
390,968
402,041
416,986
427,225
Loans to Individuals
47,563
49,504
53,318
55,724
58,773
Total Loans
$
4,567,239
$
4,661,597
$
4,578,048
$
4,589,365
$
4,577,368
Summary of Changes in Allowances:
Allowance for Securities Held to Maturity
Balance at beginning of period
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Provision for (reversal of) securities held to maturity
64
—
—
—
—
Balance at end of period
$
64
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Allowance for Loan Losses
Balance at beginning of period
$
44,884
$
44,276
$
42,407
$
43,557
$
42,674
Loans charged-off
(613
)
(1,232
)
(773
)
(721
)
(634
)
Recoveries of loans charged-off
310
277
365
444
347
Net loans (charged-off) recovered
(303
)
(955
)
(408
)
(277
)
(287
)
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses
42
1,563
2,277
(873
)
1,170
Balance at end of period
$
44,623
$
44,884
$
44,276
$
42,407
$
43,557
Allowance for Off-Balance-Sheet Credit Exposures
Balance at beginning of period
$
3,141
$
3,320
$
3,208
$
2,820
$
3,932
Provision for (reversal of) off-balance-sheet credit exposures
652
(179
)
112
388
(1,112
)
Balance at end of period
$
3,793
$
3,141
$
3,320
$
3,208
$
2,820
Total Allowance for Credit Losses
$
48,480
$
48,025
$
47,596
$
45,615
$
46,377
The tables that follow show average earning assets and interest bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the earning assets and the average rate of the interest bearing liabilities for the periods presented. The interest and related yields presented are on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are therefore non-GAAP measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” for more information.
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
(3)
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
(3)
ASSETS
Loans
(1)
$
4,625,902
$
68,160
5.98
%
$
4,604,175
$
70,155
6.06
%
Loans held for sale
752
11
5.93
%
1,562
23
5.86
%
Securities:
Taxable investment securities
(2)
749,155
6,363
3.44
%
784,321
6,949
3.52
%
Tax-exempt investment securities
(2)
1,134,590
10,253
3.66
%
1,138,271
10,793
3.77
%
Mortgage-backed and related securities
(2)
1,041,038
13,523
5.27
%
1,031,187
12,043
4.65
%
Total securities
2,924,783
30,139
4.18
%
2,953,779
29,785
4.01
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments
43,285
483
4.53
%
37,078
591
6.34
%
Interest earning deposits
319,889
3,370
4.27
%
273,656
3,160
4.59
%
Federal funds sold
43,813
478
4.42
%
43,121
508
4.69
%
Total earning assets
7,958,424
102,641
5.23
%
7,913,371
104,222
5.24
%
Cash and due from banks
89,703
102,914
Accrued interest and other assets
457,948
454,387
Less: Allowance for loan losses
(45,105
)
(44,418
)
Total assets
$
8,460,970
$
8,426,254
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Savings accounts
$
593,953
1,429
0.98
%
$
594,196
1,456
0.97
%
Certificates of deposit
1,336,815
14,406
4.37
%
1,187,800
13,537
4.53
%
Interest bearing demand accounts
3,406,342
21,412
2.55
%
3,459,122
23,468
2.70
%
Total interest bearing deposits
5,337,110
37,247
2.83
%
5,241,118
38,461
2.92
%
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
614,897
5,837
3.85
%
572,993
5,557
3.86
%
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
92,060
932
4.11
%
92,024
945
4.09
%
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
60,275
1,014
6.82
%
60,274
1,095
7.23
%
Repurchase agreements
75,291
666
3.59
%
80,891
782
3.85
%
Other borrowings
33,061
740
9.08
%
61,196
1,142
7.42
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
6,212,694
46,436
3.03
%
6,108,496
47,982
3.12
%
Noninterest bearing deposits
1,334,933
1,383,204
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
88,450
112,320
Total liabilities
7,636,077
7,604,020
Shareholders’ equity
824,893
822,234
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
8,460,970
$
8,426,254
Net interest income (FTE)
$
56,205
$
56,240
Net interest margin (FTE)
2.86
%
2.83
%
Net interest spread (FTE)
2.20
%
2.12
%
(1)
Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2)
For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities do not include unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities.
(3)
Yield/rate includes the impact of applicable derivatives.
Note: As of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, loans totaling $4.3 million and $3.2 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
(3)
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
(3)
ASSETS
Loans
(1)
$
4,613,028
$
72,493
6.25
%
$
4,595,980
$
70,293
6.15
%
Loans held for sale
871
11
5.02
%
1,489
24
6.48
%
Securities:
Taxable investment securities
(2)
791,914
7,150
3.59
%
783,856
7,009
3.60
%
Tax-exempt investment securities
(2)
1,174,445
11,825
4.01
%
1,254,097
12,761
4.09
%
Mortgage-backed and related securities
(2)
886,325
11,976
5.38
%
830,504
11,084
5.37
%
Total securities
2,852,684
30,951
4.32
%
2,868,457
30,854
4.33
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments
41,159
582
5.63
%
40,467
573
5.69
%
Interest earning deposits
281,313
3,798
5.37
%
300,047
4,105
5.50
%
Federal funds sold
33,971
488
5.71
%
75,479
1,021
5.44
%
Total earning assets
7,823,026
108,323
5.51
%
7,881,919
106,870
5.45
%
Cash and due from banks
100,578
110,102
Accrued interest and other assets
455,091
424,323
Less: Allowance for loan losses
(42,581
)
(43,738
)
Total assets
$
8,336,114
$
8,372,606
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Savings accounts
$
598,116
1,490
0.99
%
$
604,753
1,454
0.97
%
Certificates of deposit
1,087,613
12,647
4.63
%
1,020,099
11,630
4.59
%
Interest bearing demand accounts
3,409,911
24,395
2.85
%
3,513,068
25,382
2.91
%
Total interest bearing deposits
5,095,640
38,532
3.01
%
5,137,920
38,466
3.01
%
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
618,708
6,488
4.17
%
606,851
6,455
4.28
%
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
91,988
937
4.05
%
92,017
936
4.09
%
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
60,273
1,180
7.79
%
60,271
1,171
7.81
%
Repurchase agreements
83,297
899
4.29
%
88,007
955
4.36
%
Other borrowings
137,482
2,203
6.37
%
143,169
2,595
7.29
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
6,087,388
50,239
3.28
%
6,128,235
50,578
3.32
%
Noninterest bearing deposits
1,344,165
1,346,274
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
98,331
101,399
Total liabilities
7,529,884
7,575,908
Shareholders’ equity
806,230
796,698
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
8,336,114
$
8,372,606
Net interest income (FTE)
$
58,084
$
56,292
Net interest margin (FTE)
2.95
%
2.87
%
Net interest spread (FTE)
2.23
%
2.13
%
(1)
Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2)
For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities do not include unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities.
(3)
Yield/rate includes the impact of applicable derivatives.
Note: As of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, loans totaling $7.3 million and $6.1 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
(3)
ASSETS
Loans
(1)
$
4,559,602
$
68,849
6.07
%
Loans held for sale
8,834
18
0.82
%
Securities:
Taxable investment securities
(2)
780,423
6,967
3.59
%
Tax-exempt investment securities
(2)
1,285,922
13,168
4.12
%
Mortgage-backed and related securities
(2)
764,713
10,119
5.32
%
Total securities
2,831,058
30,254
4.30
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments
40,063
333
3.34
%
Interest earning deposits
380,181
5,202
5.50
%
Federal funds sold
62,599
838
5.38
%
Total earning assets
7,882,337
105,494
5.38
%
Cash and due from banks
114,379
Accrued interest and other assets
441,783
Less: Allowance for loan losses
(42,973
)
Total assets
$
8,395,526
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Savings accounts
$
604,529
1,424
0.95
%
Certificates of deposit
941,947
10,341
4.42
%
Interest bearing demand accounts
3,634,936
26,433
2.92
%
Total interest bearing deposits
5,181,412
38,198
2.97
%
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
607,033
5,950
3.94
%
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
93,895
956
4.10
%
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
60,270
1,175
7.84
%
Repurchase agreements
92,177
967
4.22
%
Other borrowings
137,287
2,164
6.34
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
6,172,074
49,410
3.22
%
Noninterest bearing deposits
1,338,384
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
100,014
Total liabilities
7,610,472
Shareholders’ equity
785,054
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
8,395,526
Net interest income (FTE)
$
56,084
Net interest margin (FTE)
2.86
%
Net interest spread (FTE)
2.16
%
(1)
Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2)
For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities do not include unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities.
(3)
Yield/rate includes the impact of applicable derivatives.
Note: As of March 31, 2024, loans totaling $7.7 million were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.
The following tables set forth the reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity, book value per share to tangible book value per share, net interest income to net interest income adjusted to a fully taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% marginal tax rate for interest earned on tax-exempt assets such as municipal loans and investment securities, along with the calculation of total revenue, adjusted noninterest expense, efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE) for the applicable periods presented.
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
2025
2024
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity:
Net income
$
21,507
$
21,786
$
20,524
$
24,673
$
21,511
After-tax amortization expense
176
196
220
243
266
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders
$
21,683
$
21,982
$
20,744
$
24,916
$
21,777
Average shareholders' equity
$
824,893
$
822,234
$
806,230
$
796,698
$
785,054
Less: Average intangibles for the period
(202,784
)
(203,020
)
(203,288
)
(203,581
)
(203,910
)
Average tangible shareholders' equity
$
622,109
$
619,214
$
602,942
$
593,117
$
581,144
Return on average tangible common equity
14.14
%
14.12
%
13.69
%
16.90
%
15.07
%
Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:
Common equity at end of period
$
816,623
$
811,942
$
805,254
$
800,970
$
787,922
Less: Intangible assets at end of period
(202,647
)
(202,870
)
(203,119
)
(203,397
)
(203,704
)
Tangible common shareholders' equity at end of period
$
613,976
$
609,072
$
602,135
$
597,573
$
584,218
Total assets at end of period
$
8,343,300
$
8,517,448
$
8,362,263
$
8,357,702
$
8,353,863
Less: Intangible assets at end of period
(202,647
)
(202,870
)
(203,119
)
(203,397
)
(203,704
)
Tangible assets at end of period
$
8,140,653
$
8,314,578
$
8,159,144
$
8,154,305
$
8,150,159
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets
7.54
%
7.33
%
7.38
%
7.33
%
7.17
%
Common shares outstanding end of period
30,410
30,379
30,308
30,261
30,284
Tangible book value per common share
$
20.19
$
20.05
$
19.87
$
19.75
$
19.29
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin to net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread to net interest spread (FTE):
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
53,852
$
53,707
$
55,464
$
53,608
$
53,348
Tax-equivalent adjustments:
Loans
581
598
608
633
656
Tax-exempt investment securities
1,772
1,935
2,012
2,051
2,080
Net interest income (FTE)
(1)
56,205
56,240
58,084
56,292
56,084
Noninterest income
10,223
12,281
8,171
11,557
9,724
Nonrecurring income
(2)
554
(25
)
2,797
(576
)
18
Total revenue
$
66,982
$
68,496
$
69,052
$
67,273
$
65,826
Noninterest expense
$
37,089
$
38,159
$
36,332
$
35,765
$
36,881
Pre-tax amortization expense
(223
)
(249
)
(278
)
(307
)
(337
)
Nonrecurring expense
(3)
(1
)
(919
)
(219
)
2
17
Adjusted noninterest expense
$
36,865
$
36,991
$
35,835
$
35,460
$
36,561
Efficiency ratio
57.04
%
56.08
%
53.94
%
54.90
%
57.95
%
Efficiency ratio (FTE)
(1)
55.04
%
54.00
%
51.90
%
52.71
%
55.54
%
Average earning assets
$
7,958,424
$
7,913,371
$
7,823,026
$
7,881,919
$
7,882,337
Net interest margin
2.74
%
2.70
%
2.82
%
2.74
%
2.72
%
Net interest margin (FTE)
(1)
2.86
%
2.83
%
2.95
%
2.87
%
2.86
%
Net interest spread
2.08
%
1.99
%
2.10
%
2.00
%
2.02
%
Net interest spread (FTE)
(1)
2.20
%
2.12
%
2.23
%
2.13
%
2.16
%
(1)
These amounts are presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are non-GAAP measures.
(2)
These adjustments may include net gain or loss on sale of securities available for sale, BOLI income related to death benefits realized and other investment income or loss in the periods where applicable.
(3)
These adjustments may include foreclosure expenses and branch closure expenses, in the periods where applicable.
