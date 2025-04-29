Southside Bancshares, Inc. Reports $21.5 Million Net Income and $0.71 Earnings per Share for First Quarter 2025

Southside Bancshares, Inc. reported Q1 2025 net income of $21.5 million, with low nonperforming assets at 0.39%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. reported its first quarter financial results for 2025, showing a net income of $21.5 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, consistent with the previous year. The company achieved an annualized return on average assets of 1.03% and a return on average tangible common equity of 14.14%. Key highlights included a slight increase in net interest income to $53.9 million, driven by a small increase in net interest margin to 2.86%. Total assets decreased to $8.34 billion, while loans fell slightly to $4.57 billion, primarily due to higher-than-expected payoffs. Nonperforming assets still remain low at 0.39% of total assets. The company's capital ratios and liquidity position were reported as solid, as they did not engage in stock repurchases during the quarter.

Potential Positives

First quarter net income of $21.5 million demonstrates strong financial performance.

Earnings per diluted common share of $0.71 remain consistent year-over-year, indicating stability in profits.

Annualized return on average tangible common equity of 14.14% reflects effective management of shareholders' equity.

Low nonperforming assets at 0.39% of total assets suggest strong asset quality and effective risk management.

Potential Negatives

Net income of $21.5 million and earnings per share remained unchanged from the same quarter last year, indicating a lack of growth or progress.

Nonperforming assets increased significantly by 303.5% year-over-year, which raises concerns about asset quality and potential future financial stability.

The annualized return on average shareholders' equity decreased from 11.02% in Q1 2024 to 10.57% in Q1 2025, suggesting a decline in profitability relative to equity investments.

FAQ

What were Southside Bancshares' earnings for Q1 2025?

Southside Bancshares reported a net income of $21.5 million and earnings per diluted common share of $0.71 for Q1 2025.

How much did net interest income increase in Q1 2025?

Net interest income increased by $0.5 million, or 0.9%, to $53.9 million compared to the same period in 2024.

What is the annualized return on average assets for Q1 2025?

The annualized return on average assets for Q1 2025 was 1.03%, unchanged from the same period in 2024.

What percentage of total assets are nonperforming assets?

Nonperforming assets represented 0.39% of total assets as of March 31, 2025.

When is the conference call to discuss Q1 2025 results?

The conference call will be held on April 29, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. CDT.

Full Release







First





quarter net income of





$21.5 million





;











First





quarter earnings per diluted common share of





$0.71





;











Annualized return on





first





quarter average assets of





1.03%





;











Annualized return on





first





quarter average tangible common equity of





14.14%







(1)







; and











Nonperforming assets remain low at





0.39%





of total assets.













TYLER, Texas, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc. (“Southside” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SBSI) today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Southside reported net income of $21.5 million and earnings per diluted common share of $0.71 for both of the three month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024. The annualized return on average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 10.57%, compared to 11.02% for the same period in 2024. The annualized return on average assets was 1.03% for both of the three month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024.





“We are pleased to report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, which included earnings per share of $0.71, a return on average assets of 1.03%, and a return on average tangible common equity of 14.14%,” stated Lee R. Gibson, Chief Executive Officer of Southside. “Linked quarter, the net interest margin increased three basis points to 2.86%, net interest income increased $145,000 to $53.9 million, and deposits net of public fund and brokered deposits increased $91.9 million. The linked quarter decrease in total loans was primarily due to payoffs exceeding original projections. Our loan pipeline is solid and we continue to anticipate mid-single-digit loan growth for 2025; however, it will likely be heavily weighted in the last half of the year.”







Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025







Net income was $21.5 million and earnings per diluted common share were $0.71 for both of the three month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024. Annualized returns on average assets and average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were 1.03% and 10.57%, respectively, compared to 1.03% and 11.02%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Our efficiency ratio and tax-equivalent efficiency ratio



(1)



were 57.04% and 55.04%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 57.95% and 55.54%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and 56.08% and 54.00%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2024.





Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $53.9 million, an increase of $0.5 million, or 0.9%, compared to the same period in 2024. Linked quarter, net interest income increased $0.1 million, or 0.3%, compared to $53.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increase in net interest income for both periods was due to the decrease in the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities and the increase in the average balance of our interest earning assets, partially offset by the decrease in the average yield of interest earning assets and the increase in the average balance of our interest bearing liabilities.





Our net interest margin increased to 2.74% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 2.72% for the same period in 2024, while tax-equivalent net interest margin



(1)



was 2.86% for both of the three month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024. Linked quarter, net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin



(1)



increased from 2.70% and 2.83%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2024.





Noninterest income was $10.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $0.5 million, or 5.1%, compared to $9.7 million for the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily due to increases in gain on sale of loans and trust fees, partially offset by an increase in net loss on sale of securities available for sale (“AFS”). On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income decreased $2.1 million, or 16.8%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in other noninterest income, an increase in net loss on sale of securities AFS and a decrease in deposit services income. The decrease in other noninterest income was due to a decrease in swap fee income for the three months ended March 31, 2025.





Noninterest expense increased $0.2 million, or 0.6%, to $37.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $36.9 million for the same period in 2024, due to increases in other noninterest expense and professional fees, partially offset by decreases in salaries and employee benefits expense and amortization of intangibles. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense decreased by $1.1 million, or 2.8%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024, due to decreases in salaries and employee benefits, net occupancy, other noninterest expense and professional fees.





Income tax expense increased $0.1 million, or 2.1%, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. On a linked quarter basis, income tax expense increased $0.1 million, or 1.3%. Our effective tax rate (“ETR”) increased to 18.0% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 17.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and increased from 17.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The higher ETR for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, was primarily due to an increase in state income tax expense.







Balance Sheet Data







At March 31, 2025, Southside had $8.34 billion in total assets, compared to $8.35 billion at March 31, 2024, and $8.52 billion at December 31, 2024.





Loans at March 31, 2025 were $4.57 billion, a decrease of $10.1 million, or 0.2%, compared to $4.58 billion at March 31, 2024. Linked quarter, loans decreased $94.4 million, or 2.0%, due to decreases of $79.7 million in construction loans, $19.7 million in municipal loans, $2.5 million in commercial real estate loans and $1.9 million in loans to individuals. These decreases were partially offset by increases of $8.5 million in commercial loans and $1.0 million in 1-4 family residential loans.





Securities at March 31, 2025 were $2.74 billion, an increase of $24.2 million, or 0.9%, compared to $2.71 billion at March 31, 2024. Linked quarter, securities decreased $76.9 million, or 2.7%, from $2.81 billion at December 31, 2024.





Deposits at March 31, 2025 were $6.59 billion, an increase of $45.1 million, or 0.7%, compared to $6.55 billion at March 31, 2024. Linked quarter, deposits decreased $63.4 million, or 1.0%, from $6.65 billion at December 31, 2024.





At March 31, 2025, we had 178,840 total deposit accounts with an average balance of $34,000. Our estimated uninsured deposits were 40.0% of total deposits as of March 31, 2025. When excluding affiliate deposits (Southside-owned deposits) and public fund deposits (all collateralized), our total estimated deposits without insurance or collateral was 20.8% as of March 31, 2025. Our noninterest bearing deposits represent approximately 20.9% of total deposits. Linked quarter, our cost of interest bearing deposits decreased nine basis points from 2.92% in the prior quarter to 2.83%. Linked quarter, our cost of total deposits decreased five basis points from 2.31% in the prior quarter to 2.26%.





Our cost of interest bearing deposits decreased 14 basis points, from 2.97% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, to 2.83% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Our cost of total deposits decreased 10 basis points, from 2.36% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, to 2.26% for the three months ended March 31, 2025.







Capital Resources and Liquidity







Our capital ratios and contingent liquidity sources remain solid. During the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, we did not purchase any common stock pursuant to our Stock Repurchase Plan. Under this plan, repurchases of our outstanding common stock may be carried out in open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or pursuant to any trading plan that might be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company has no obligation to repurchase any shares under the Stock Repurchase Plan and may modify, suspend or discontinue the plan at any time. Subsequent to March 31, 2025, and through April 25, 2025, we purchased 196,419 shares of common stock at an average price of $26.82 pursuant to the Stock Repurchase Plan.





As of March 31, 2025, our total available contingent liquidity, net of current outstanding borrowings, was $2.29 billion, consisting of FHLB advances, Federal Reserve Discount Window and correspondent bank lines of credit.







Asset Quality







Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2025 were $32.2 million, or 0.39% of total assets, an increase of $24.2 million, or 303.5%, compared to $8.0 million, or 0.10% of total assets, at March 31, 2024. Linked quarter, nonperforming assets increased $28.6 million, or 797.0%, from $3.6 million at December 31, 2024 due primarily to increases of $27.5 million in restructured loans and $1.1 million in nonaccrual loans. The increase in restructured loans was due to the extension of maturity on a $27.5 million commercial real estate loan to allow for an extended lease up period. Classified loans totaled $67.0 million on March 31, 2025, compared to $48.0 million on December 31, 2024, primarily due to the downgrade of a $17.9 million commercial real estate loan in the first quarter that paid off on April 4, 2025.





The allowance for loan losses totaled $44.6 million, or 0.98% of total loans, at March 31, 2025, compared to $44.9 million, or 0.96% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. The allowance for loan losses was $43.6 million, or 0.95% of total loans, at March 31, 2024. The increase in allowance as a percentage of total loans was primarily due to an increase in economic concerns forecasted in the CECL model, partially offset by a decrease in the loan portfolio due to payoffs.





For the three months ended March 31, 2025, we recorded a provision for credit losses for loans of $42,000, compared to a provision of $1.2 million and $1.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Net charge-offs were $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $1.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024.





We recorded a provision for credit losses on off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to a reversal of provision for credit losses on off-balance-sheet credit exposures $1.1 million and $0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The balance of the allowance for off-balance-sheet credit exposures was $3.8 million and $2.8 million at March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and is included in other liabilities.







Dividend







Southside Bancshares, Inc. declared a first quarter cash dividend of $0.36 per share on February 6, 2025, which was paid on March 6, 2025, to all shareholders of record as of February 20, 2025.





_______________









(1)





Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for more information and for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.























Conference Call







Southside's management team will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter ended March 31, 2025 financial results on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. CDT. The conference call can be accessed by webcast, for listen-only mode, on the company website,



https://investors.southside.com



, under Events.





Those interested in participating in the question and answer session, or others who prefer to call-in, can register at



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI1a8ec95cd2734970adaf83fadfc7f01d



to receive the dial-in number and unique code to access the conference call seamlessly. While not required, it is recommended that those wishing to participate, register 10 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure a more efficient registration process.





For those unable to attend the live event, a webcast recording will be available on the company website,



https://investors.southside.com



, for at least 30 days, beginning approximately two hours following the conference call.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Our accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of our performance. These include the following fully taxable-equivalent measures (“FTE”): (i) Net interest income (FTE), (ii) net interest margin (FTE), (iii) net interest spread (FTE), and (iv) efficiency ratio (FTE), which include the effects of taxable-equivalent adjustments using a federal income tax rate of 21% to increase tax-exempt interest income to a tax-equivalent basis. Interest income earned on certain assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments.







Net interest income (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE).



Net interest income (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts for the tax-favored status of net interest income from certain loans and investments and is not permitted under GAAP in the consolidated statements of income. We believe that this measure is the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest income. Net interest margin (FTE) is the ratio of net interest income (FTE) to average earning assets. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest margin. Net interest spread (FTE) is the difference in the average yield on average earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis and the average rate paid on average interest bearing liabilities. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest spread.







Efficiency ratio (FTE).



The efficiency ratio (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that provides a measure of productivity in the banking industry. This ratio is calculated to measure the cost of generating one dollar of revenue. The ratio is designed to reflect the percentage of one dollar which must be expended to generate that dollar of revenue. We calculate this ratio by dividing noninterest expense, excluding amortization expense on intangibles and certain nonrecurring expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income, excluding net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale and certain nonrecurring impairments. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our efficiency ratio.





These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP-basis financial statements and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these non-GAAP measures or similar measures differently. Whenever we present a non-GAAP financial measure in an SEC filing, we are also required to present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and reconcile the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure and such comparable GAAP measure.





Management believes adjusting net interest income, net interest margin and net interest spread to a fully taxable-equivalent basis is a standard practice in the banking industry as these measures provide useful information to make peer comparisons. Tax-equivalent adjustments are reflected in the respective earning asset categories as listed in the “Average Balances with Average Yields and Rates” tables.





A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.







About Southside Bancshares, Inc.







Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company with approximately $8.34 billion in assets as of March 31, 2025, that owns 100% of Southside Bank. Southside Bank currently has 53 branches in Texas and operates a network of 73 ATMs/ITMs.





To learn more about Southside Bancshares, Inc., please visit our investor relations website at



https://investors.southside.com



. Our investor relations site provides a detailed overview of our activities, financial information and historical stock price data. To receive email notification of company news, events and stock activity, please register on the website under Resources and Investor Email Alerts. Questions or comments may be directed to Lindsey Bailes at (903) 630-7965, or lindsey.bailes@southside.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements of other than historical fact that are contained in this press release and in other written materials, documents and oral statements issued by or on behalf of the Company may be considered to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. These statements may include words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “anticipate,” “appear,” “believe,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “seek,” “intend,” “probability,” “risk,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” “plans,” “potential,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are statements with respect to the Company’s beliefs, plans, expectations, objectives, goals, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions and future performance and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. For example, benefits of the Share Repurchase Plan, trends in asset quality, capital, liquidity, the Company's ability to sell nonperforming assets, expense reductions, planned operational efficiencies and earnings from growth and certain market risk disclosures, including the impact of interest rates and our expectations regarding rate changes, tax reform, inflation, tariffs, the impacts related to or resulting from other economic factors are based upon information presently available to management and are dependent on choices about key model characteristics and assumptions and are subject to various limitations. By their nature, certain of the market risk disclosures are only estimates and could be materially different from what actually occurs in the future. Accordingly, our results could materially differ from those that have been estimated. The most significant factor that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements include the ongoing impact of higher inflation levels, interest rate fluctuations, including the impact of changes in interest rates on our financial projections, models and guidance, and general economic and recessionary concerns, as well as the effects of declines in the real estate market, tariffs or trade wars (including reduced consumer spending, lower economic growth or recession, reduced demand for U.S. exports, disruptions to supply chains, and decreased demand for other banking products and services), high unemployment and increasing insurance costs, as well as the financial stress on borrowers as a result of the foregoing, all of which could impact economic growth and could cause a reduction in financial transactions and business activities, including decreased deposits and reduced loan originations, and our ability to manage liquidity in a rapidly changing and unpredictable market.





Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, under “Part I - Item 1. Forward Looking Information” and “Part I - Item 1A. Risk Factors” and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to announce publicly the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.



















Southside Bancshares, Inc.









Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)

























As of





















2025





















2024





















Mar 31,













Dec 31,













Sep 30,













Jun 30,













Mar 31,













ASSETS















































Cash and due from banks





$





103,359













$





91,409













$





130,147













$





114,283













$





96,744













Interest earning deposits









293,364

















281,945

















333,825

















272,469

















307,257













Federal funds sold









34,248

















52,807

















22,325

















65,244

















65,372













Securities available for sale, at estimated fair value









1,457,939

















1,533,894

















1,408,437

















1,405,944

















1,405,221













Securities held to maturity, at net carrying value









1,278,330

















1,279,234

















1,288,403

















1,305,975

















1,306,898













Total securities









2,736,269

















2,813,128

















2,696,840

















2,711,919

















2,712,119













Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost









34,208

















33,818

















40,291

















32,991

















27,958













Loans held for sale









903

















1,946

















768

















1,352

















756













Loans









4,567,239

















4,661,597

















4,578,048

















4,589,365

















4,577,368













Less: Allowance for loan losses









(44,623





)













(44,884





)













(44,276





)













(42,407





)













(43,557





)









Net loans









4,522,616

















4,616,713

















4,533,772

















4,546,958

















4,533,811













Premises & equipment, net









142,245

















141,648

















138,811

















138,489

















139,491













Goodwill









201,116

















201,116

















201,116

















201,116

















201,116













Other intangible assets, net









1,531

















1,754

















2,003

















2,281

















2,588













Bank owned life insurance









137,962

















138,313

















137,489

















136,903

















136,604













Other assets









135,479

















142,851

















124,876

















133,697

















130,047













Total assets





$





8,343,300













$





8,517,448













$





8,362,263













$





8,357,702













$





8,353,863



























































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















































Noninterest bearing deposits





$





1,379,641













$





1,357,152













$





1,377,022













$





1,366,924













$





1,358,827













Interest bearing deposits









5,211,210

















5,297,096

















5,058,680

















5,129,008

















5,186,933













Total deposits









6,590,851

















6,654,248

















6,435,702

















6,495,932

















6,545,760













Other borrowings and Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings









691,417

















808,352

















865,856

















763,700

















770,151













Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt





issuance costs









92,078

















92,042

















92,006

















91,970

















93,913













Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs









60,276

















60,274

















60,273

















60,272

















60,271













Other liabilities









92,055

















90,590

















103,172

















144,858

















95,846













Total liabilities









7,526,677

















7,705,506

















7,557,009

















7,556,732

















7,565,941













Shareholders' equity









816,623

















811,942

















805,254

















800,970

















787,922













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$





8,343,300













$





8,517,448













$





8,362,263













$





8,357,702













$





8,353,863



























































































































Southside Bancshares, Inc.









Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)









(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)





























Three Months Ended





















2025





















2024





















Mar 31,













Dec 31,













Sep 30,













Jun 30,













Mar 31,













Income Statement:















































Total interest and dividend income





$





100,288













$





101,689













$





105,703













$





104,186













$





102,758













Total interest expense









46,436

















47,982

















50,239

















50,578

















49,410













Net interest income









53,852

















53,707

















55,464

















53,608

















53,348













Provision for (reversal of) credit losses









758

















1,384

















2,389

















(485





)













58













Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses









53,094

















52,323

















53,075

















54,093

















53,290













Noninterest income













































Deposit services









5,829

















6,084

















6,199

















6,157

















5,985













Net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale









(554





)













—

















(1,929





)













(563





)













(18





)









Gain (loss) on sale of loans









55

















138

















115

















220

















(436





)









Trust fees









1,765

















1,773

















1,628

















1,456

















1,336













Bank owned life insurance









799

















848

















857

















1,767

















784













Brokerage services









1,120

















1,054

















1,068

















1,081

















1,014













Other









1,209

















2,384

















233

















1,439

















1,059













Total noninterest income









10,223

















12,281

















8,171

















11,557

















9,724













Noninterest expense













































Salaries and employee benefits









22,382

















22,960

















22,233

















21,984

















23,113













Net occupancy









3,404

















3,629

















3,613

















3,750

















3,362













Advertising, travel & entertainment









924

















884

















734

















795

















950













ATM expense









378

















378

















412

















368

















325













Professional fees









1,520

















1,645

















1,206

















1,075

















1,154













Software and data processing









2,839

















2,931

















2,951

















2,860

















2,856













Communications









383

















320

















423

















410

















449













FDIC insurance









947

















931

















939

















977

















943













Amortization of intangibles









223

















249

















278

















307

















337













Other









4,089

















4,232

















3,543

















3,239

















3,392













Total noninterest expense









37,089

















38,159

















36,332

















35,765

















36,881













Income before income tax expense









26,228

















26,445

















24,914

















29,885

















26,133













Income tax expense









4,721

















4,659

















4,390

















5,212

















4,622













Net income





$





21,507













$





21,786













$





20,524













$





24,673













$





21,511



























































Common Share Data:























Weighted-average basic shares outstanding









30,390

















30,343

















30,286

















30,280

















30,262













Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding









30,483

















30,459

















30,370

















30,312

















30,305













Common shares outstanding end of period









30,410

















30,379

















30,308

















30,261

















30,284













Earnings per common share













































Basic





$





0.71













$





0.72













$





0.68













$





0.81













$





0.71













Diluted









0.71

















0.71

















0.68

















0.81

















0.71













Book value per common share









26.85

















26.73

















26.57

















26.47

















26.02













Tangible book value per common share









20.19

















20.05

















19.87

















19.75

















19.29













Cash dividends paid per common share









0.36

















0.36

















0.36

















0.36

















0.36



























































Selected Performance Ratios:















































Return on average assets









1.03





%













1.03





%













0.98





%













1.19





%













1.03





%









Return on average shareholders’ equity









10.57

















10.54

















10.13

















12.46

















11.02













Return on average tangible common equity



(1)











14.14

















14.12

















13.69

















16.90

















15.07













Average yield on earning assets (FTE)



(1)











5.23

















5.24

















5.51

















5.45

















5.38













Average rate on interest bearing liabilities









3.03

















3.12

















3.28

















3.32

















3.22













Net interest margin (FTE)



(1)











2.86

















2.83

















2.95

















2.87

















2.86













Net interest spread (FTE)



(1)











2.20

















2.12

















2.23

















2.13

















2.16













Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities









128.10

















129.55

















128.51

















128.62

















127.71













Noninterest expense to average total assets









1.78

















1.80

















1.73

















1.72

















1.77













Efficiency ratio (FTE)



(1)











55.04

















54.00

















51.90

















52.71

















55.54

























(1)





Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.















































Southside Bancshares, Inc.









Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)





























Three Months Ended





















2025





















2024





















Mar 31,













Dec 31,













Sep 30,













Jun 30,













Mar 31,













Nonperforming Assets:







$





32,193













$





3,589













$





7,656













$





6,918













$





7,979













Nonaccrual loans









4,254

















3,185

















7,254

















6,110

















7,709













Accruing loans past due more than 90 days









—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Restructured loans









27,505

















2

















—

















145

















151













Other real estate owned









388

















388

















388

















648

















119













Repossessed assets









46

















14

















14

















15

















—



























































Asset Quality Ratios:















































Ratio of nonaccruing loans to:













































Total loans









0.09





%













0.07





%













0.16





%













0.13





%













0.17





%









Ratio of nonperforming assets to:













































Total assets









0.39

















0.04

















0.09

















0.08

















0.10













Total loans









0.70

















0.08

















0.17

















0.15

















0.17













Total loans and OREO









0.70

















0.08

















0.17

















0.15

















0.17













Ratio of allowance for loan losses to:













































Nonaccruing loans









1,048.97

















1,409.23

















610.37

















694.06

















565.01













Nonperforming assets









138.61

















1,250.60

















578.32

















613.00

















545.90













Total loans









0.98

















0.96

















0.97

















0.92

















0.95













Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding









0.03

















0.08

















0.04

















0.02

















0.03



























































Capital Ratios:















































Shareholders’ equity to total assets









9.79

















9.53

















9.63

















9.58

















9.43













Common equity tier 1 capital









13.44

















13.04

















13.07

















12.72

















12.43













Tier 1 risk-based capital









14.49

















14.07

















14.12

















13.76

















13.47













Total risk-based capital









17.01

















16.49

















16.59

















16.16

















15.92













Tier 1 leverage capital









9.73

















9.67

















9.61

















9.40

















9.22













Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets



(1)











7.54

















7.33

















7.38

















7.33

















7.17













Average shareholders’ equity to average total assets









9.75

















9.76

















9.67

















9.52

















9.35

























(1)





Refer to the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.















































Southside Bancshares, Inc.









Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)





























Three Months Ended





















2025





















2024

















Loan Portfolio Composition









Mar 31,













Dec 31,













Sep 30,













Jun 30,













Mar 31,











Real Estate Loans:













































Construction





$





458,101













$





537,827













$





585,817













$





546,040













$





599,464













1-4 Family Residential









741,432

















740,396

















755,406

















738,037

















720,508













Commercial









2,577,229

















2,579,735

















2,422,612

















2,472,771

















2,413,345













Commercial Loans









371,643

















363,167

















358,854

















359,807

















358,053













Municipal Loans









371,271

















390,968

















402,041

















416,986

















427,225













Loans to Individuals









47,563

















49,504

















53,318

















55,724

















58,773













Total Loans





$





4,567,239













$





4,661,597













$





4,578,048













$





4,589,365













$





4,577,368



























































Summary of Changes in Allowances:

















































Allowance for Securities Held to Maturity















































Balance at beginning of period





$





—













$





—













$





—













$





—













$





—













Provision for (reversal of) securities held to maturity









64

















—

















—

















—

















—













Balance at end of period





$





64













$





—













$





—













$





—













$





—



























































Allowance for Loan Losses















































Balance at beginning of period





$





44,884













$





44,276













$





42,407













$





43,557













$





42,674













Loans charged-off









(613





)













(1,232





)













(773





)













(721





)













(634





)









Recoveries of loans charged-off









310

















277

















365

















444

















347













Net loans (charged-off) recovered









(303





)













(955





)













(408





)













(277





)













(287





)









Provision for (reversal of) loan losses









42

















1,563

















2,277

















(873





)













1,170













Balance at end of period





$





44,623













$





44,884













$





44,276













$





42,407













$





43,557



























































Allowance for Off-Balance-Sheet Credit Exposures















































Balance at beginning of period





$





3,141













$





3,320













$





3,208













$





2,820













$





3,932













Provision for (reversal of) off-balance-sheet credit exposures









652

















(179





)













112

















388

















(1,112





)









Balance at end of period





$





3,793













$





3,141













$





3,320













$





3,208













$





2,820















Total Allowance for Credit Losses







$





48,480













$





48,025













$





47,596













$





45,615













$





46,377

































































































The tables that follow show average earning assets and interest bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the earning assets and the average rate of the interest bearing liabilities for the periods presented. The interest and related yields presented are on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are therefore non-GAAP measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” for more information.



















Southside Bancshares, Inc.









Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)





























Three Months Ended

















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024

















Average Balance













Interest













Average Yield/Rate







(3)















Average Balance













Interest













Average Yield/Rate







(3)













ASSETS





















































Loans



(1)







$





4,625,902













$





68,160









5.98





%









$





4,604,175













$





70,155









6.06





%









Loans held for sale









752

















11









5.93





%













1,562

















23









5.86





%









Securities:





















































Taxable investment securities



(2)











749,155

















6,363









3.44





%













784,321

















6,949









3.52





%









Tax-exempt investment securities



(2)











1,134,590

















10,253









3.66





%













1,138,271

















10,793









3.77





%









Mortgage-backed and related securities



(2)











1,041,038

















13,523









5.27





%













1,031,187

















12,043









4.65





%









Total securities









2,924,783

















30,139









4.18





%













2,953,779

















29,785









4.01





%









Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments









43,285

















483









4.53





%













37,078

















591









6.34





%









Interest earning deposits









319,889

















3,370









4.27





%













273,656

















3,160









4.59





%









Federal funds sold









43,813

















478









4.42





%













43,121

















508









4.69





%









Total earning assets









7,958,424

















102,641









5.23





%













7,913,371

















104,222









5.24





%









Cash and due from banks









89,703

































102,914





























Accrued interest and other assets









457,948

































454,387





























Less: Allowance for loan losses









(45,105





)





























(44,418





)

























Total assets





$





8,460,970





























$





8,426,254





























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY





















































Savings accounts





$





593,953

















1,429









0.98





%









$





594,196

















1,456









0.97





%









Certificates of deposit









1,336,815

















14,406









4.37





%













1,187,800

















13,537









4.53





%









Interest bearing demand accounts









3,406,342

















21,412









2.55





%













3,459,122

















23,468









2.70





%









Total interest bearing deposits









5,337,110

















37,247









2.83





%













5,241,118

















38,461









2.92





%









Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings









614,897

















5,837









3.85





%













572,993

















5,557









3.86





%









Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs









92,060

















932









4.11





%













92,024

















945









4.09





%









Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs









60,275

















1,014









6.82





%













60,274

















1,095









7.23





%









Repurchase agreements









75,291

















666









3.59





%













80,891

















782









3.85





%









Other borrowings









33,061

















740









9.08





%













61,196

















1,142









7.42





%









Total interest bearing liabilities









6,212,694

















46,436









3.03





%













6,108,496

















47,982









3.12





%









Noninterest bearing deposits









1,334,933

































1,383,204





























Accrued expenses and other liabilities









88,450

































112,320





























Total liabilities









7,636,077

































7,604,020





























Shareholders’ equity









824,893

































822,234





























Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity





$





8,460,970





























$





8,426,254





























Net interest income (FTE)













$





56,205

























$





56,240

















Net interest margin (FTE)





















2.86





%

























2.83





%









Net interest spread (FTE)





















2.20





%

























2.12





%





















(1)





Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.









(2)





For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities do not include unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities.









(3)





Yield/rate includes the impact of applicable derivatives.





















Note: As of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, loans totaling $4.3 million and $3.2 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.



















Southside Bancshares, Inc.









Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)

























Three Months Ended

















September 30, 2024













June 30, 2024

















Average Balance













Interest













Average Yield/Rate







(3)















Average Balance













Interest













Average Yield/Rate







(3)













ASSETS





















































Loans



(1)







$





4,613,028













$





72,493









6.25





%









$





4,595,980













$





70,293









6.15





%









Loans held for sale









871

















11









5.02





%













1,489

















24









6.48





%









Securities:





















































Taxable investment securities



(2)











791,914

















7,150









3.59





%













783,856

















7,009









3.60





%









Tax-exempt investment securities



(2)











1,174,445

















11,825









4.01





%













1,254,097

















12,761









4.09





%









Mortgage-backed and related securities



(2)











886,325

















11,976









5.38





%













830,504

















11,084









5.37





%









Total securities









2,852,684

















30,951









4.32





%













2,868,457

















30,854









4.33





%









Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments









41,159

















582









5.63





%













40,467

















573









5.69





%









Interest earning deposits









281,313

















3,798









5.37





%













300,047

















4,105









5.50





%









Federal funds sold









33,971

















488









5.71





%













75,479

















1,021









5.44





%









Total earning assets









7,823,026

















108,323









5.51





%













7,881,919

















106,870









5.45





%









Cash and due from banks









100,578

































110,102





























Accrued interest and other assets









455,091

































424,323





























Less: Allowance for loan losses









(42,581





)





























(43,738





)

























Total assets





$





8,336,114





























$





8,372,606





























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY





















































Savings accounts





$





598,116

















1,490









0.99





%









$





604,753

















1,454









0.97





%









Certificates of deposit









1,087,613

















12,647









4.63





%













1,020,099

















11,630









4.59





%









Interest bearing demand accounts









3,409,911

















24,395









2.85





%













3,513,068

















25,382









2.91





%









Total interest bearing deposits









5,095,640

















38,532









3.01





%













5,137,920

















38,466









3.01





%









Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings









618,708

















6,488









4.17





%













606,851

















6,455









4.28





%









Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs









91,988

















937









4.05





%













92,017

















936









4.09





%









Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs









60,273

















1,180









7.79





%













60,271

















1,171









7.81





%









Repurchase agreements









83,297

















899









4.29





%













88,007

















955









4.36





%









Other borrowings









137,482

















2,203









6.37





%













143,169

















2,595









7.29





%









Total interest bearing liabilities









6,087,388

















50,239









3.28





%













6,128,235

















50,578









3.32





%









Noninterest bearing deposits









1,344,165

































1,346,274





























Accrued expenses and other liabilities









98,331

































101,399





























Total liabilities









7,529,884

































7,575,908





























Shareholders’ equity









806,230

































796,698





























Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity





$





8,336,114





























$





8,372,606





























Net interest income (FTE)













$





58,084

























$





56,292

















Net interest margin (FTE)





















2.95





%

























2.87





%









Net interest spread (FTE)





















2.23





%

























2.13





%





















(1)





Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.









(2)





For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities do not include unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities.









(3)





Yield/rate includes the impact of applicable derivatives.





















Note: As of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, loans totaling $7.3 million and $6.1 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.



















Southside Bancshares, Inc.









Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)

























Three Months Ended

















March 31, 2024

















Average Balance













Interest













Average Yield/Rate







(3)













ASSETS





























Loans



(1)







$





4,559,602













$





68,849









6.07





%









Loans held for sale









8,834

















18









0.82





%









Securities:





























Taxable investment securities



(2)











780,423

















6,967









3.59





%









Tax-exempt investment securities



(2)











1,285,922

















13,168









4.12





%









Mortgage-backed and related securities



(2)











764,713

















10,119









5.32





%









Total securities









2,831,058

















30,254









4.30





%









Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments









40,063

















333









3.34





%









Interest earning deposits









380,181

















5,202









5.50





%









Federal funds sold









62,599

















838









5.38





%









Total earning assets









7,882,337

















105,494









5.38





%









Cash and due from banks









114,379





























Accrued interest and other assets









441,783





























Less: Allowance for loan losses









(42,973





)

























Total assets





$





8,395,526





























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY





























Savings accounts





$





604,529

















1,424









0.95





%









Certificates of deposit









941,947

















10,341









4.42





%









Interest bearing demand accounts









3,634,936

















26,433









2.92





%









Total interest bearing deposits









5,181,412

















38,198









2.97





%









Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings









607,033

















5,950









3.94





%









Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs









93,895

















956









4.10





%









Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs









60,270

















1,175









7.84





%









Repurchase agreements









92,177

















967









4.22





%









Other borrowings









137,287

















2,164









6.34





%









Total interest bearing liabilities









6,172,074

















49,410









3.22





%









Noninterest bearing deposits









1,338,384





























Accrued expenses and other liabilities









100,014





























Total liabilities









7,610,472





























Shareholders’ equity









785,054





























Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity





$





8,395,526





























Net interest income (FTE)













$





56,084

















Net interest margin (FTE)





















2.86





%









Net interest spread (FTE)





















2.16





%





















(1)





Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.









(2)





For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities do not include unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities.









(3)





Yield/rate includes the impact of applicable derivatives.





















Note: As of March 31, 2024, loans totaling $7.7 million were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.





The following tables set forth the reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity, book value per share to tangible book value per share, net interest income to net interest income adjusted to a fully taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% marginal tax rate for interest earned on tax-exempt assets such as municipal loans and investment securities, along with the calculation of total revenue, adjusted noninterest expense, efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE) for the applicable periods presented.



















Southside Bancshares, Inc.









Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)









(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)





























Three Months Ended

























2025





















2024

























Mar 31,













Dec 31,













Sep 30,













Jun 30,













Mar 31,













Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity:



















































Net income









$





21,507













$





21,786













$





20,524













$





24,673













$





21,511













After-tax amortization expense













176

















196

















220

















243

















266













Adjusted net income available to common shareholders









$





21,683













$





21,982













$





20,744













$





24,916













$





21,777





























































Average shareholders' equity









$





824,893













$





822,234













$





806,230













$





796,698













$





785,054













Less: Average intangibles for the period













(202,784





)













(203,020





)













(203,288





)













(203,581





)













(203,910





)









Average tangible shareholders' equity









$





622,109













$





619,214













$





602,942













$





593,117













$





581,144





























































Return on average tangible common equity













14.14





%













14.12





%













13.69





%













16.90





%













15.07





%



























































Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:



















































Common equity at end of period









$





816,623













$





811,942













$





805,254













$





800,970













$





787,922













Less: Intangible assets at end of period













(202,647





)













(202,870





)













(203,119





)













(203,397





)













(203,704





)









Tangible common shareholders' equity at end of period









$





613,976













$





609,072













$





602,135













$





597,573













$





584,218





























































Total assets at end of period









$





8,343,300













$





8,517,448













$





8,362,263













$





8,357,702













$





8,353,863













Less: Intangible assets at end of period













(202,647





)













(202,870





)













(203,119





)













(203,397





)













(203,704





)









Tangible assets at end of period









$





8,140,653













$





8,314,578













$





8,159,144













$





8,154,305













$





8,150,159





























































Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets













7.54





%













7.33





%













7.38





%













7.33





%













7.17





%

























































Common shares outstanding end of period













30,410

















30,379

















30,308

















30,261

















30,284













Tangible book value per common share









$





20.19













$





20.05













$





19.87













$





19.75













$





19.29































































Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin to net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread to net interest spread (FTE):



















































Net interest income (GAAP)









$





53,852













$





53,707













$





55,464













$





53,608













$





53,348













Tax-equivalent adjustments:

















































Loans













581

















598

















608

















633

















656













Tax-exempt investment securities













1,772

















1,935

















2,012

















2,051

















2,080













Net interest income (FTE)



(1)















56,205

















56,240

















58,084

















56,292

















56,084













Noninterest income













10,223

















12,281

















8,171

















11,557

















9,724













Nonrecurring income



(2)















554

















(25





)













2,797

















(576





)













18













Total revenue









$





66,982













$





68,496













$





69,052













$





67,273













$





65,826





























































Noninterest expense









$





37,089













$





38,159













$





36,332













$





35,765













$





36,881













Pre-tax amortization expense













(223





)













(249





)













(278





)













(307





)













(337





)









Nonrecurring expense



(3)















(1





)













(919





)













(219





)













2

















17













Adjusted noninterest expense









$





36,865













$





36,991













$





35,835













$





35,460













$





36,561





























































Efficiency ratio













57.04





%













56.08





%













53.94





%













54.90





%













57.95





%









Efficiency ratio (FTE)



(1)















55.04





%













54.00





%













51.90





%













52.71





%













55.54





%

























































Average earning assets









$





7,958,424













$





7,913,371













$





7,823,026













$





7,881,919













$





7,882,337





























































Net interest margin













2.74





%













2.70





%













2.82





%













2.74





%













2.72





%









Net interest margin (FTE)



(1)















2.86





%













2.83





%













2.95





%













2.87





%













2.86





%

























































Net interest spread













2.08





%













1.99





%













2.10





%













2.00





%













2.02





%









Net interest spread (FTE)



(1)















2.20





%













2.12





%













2.23





%













2.13





%













2.16





%





















(1)





These amounts are presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are non-GAAP measures.









(2)





These adjustments may include net gain or loss on sale of securities available for sale, BOLI income related to death benefits realized and other investment income or loss in the periods where applicable.









(3)





These adjustments may include foreclosure expenses and branch closure expenses, in the periods where applicable.







