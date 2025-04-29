Stocks
Southside Bancshares, Inc. Reports $21.5 Million Net Income and $0.71 Earnings per Share for First Quarter 2025

April 29, 2025 — 05:50 am EDT

Southside Bancshares, Inc. reported Q1 2025 net income of $21.5 million, with low nonperforming assets at 0.39%.

Quiver AI Summary

Southside Bancshares, Inc. reported its first quarter financial results for 2025, showing a net income of $21.5 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, consistent with the previous year. The company achieved an annualized return on average assets of 1.03% and a return on average tangible common equity of 14.14%. Key highlights included a slight increase in net interest income to $53.9 million, driven by a small increase in net interest margin to 2.86%. Total assets decreased to $8.34 billion, while loans fell slightly to $4.57 billion, primarily due to higher-than-expected payoffs. Nonperforming assets still remain low at 0.39% of total assets. The company's capital ratios and liquidity position were reported as solid, as they did not engage in stock repurchases during the quarter.

Potential Positives

  • First quarter net income of $21.5 million demonstrates strong financial performance.
  • Earnings per diluted common share of $0.71 remain consistent year-over-year, indicating stability in profits.
  • Annualized return on average tangible common equity of 14.14% reflects effective management of shareholders' equity.
  • Low nonperforming assets at 0.39% of total assets suggest strong asset quality and effective risk management.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income of $21.5 million and earnings per share remained unchanged from the same quarter last year, indicating a lack of growth or progress.
  • Nonperforming assets increased significantly by 303.5% year-over-year, which raises concerns about asset quality and potential future financial stability.
  • The annualized return on average shareholders' equity decreased from 11.02% in Q1 2024 to 10.57% in Q1 2025, suggesting a decline in profitability relative to equity investments.

FAQ

What were Southside Bancshares' earnings for Q1 2025?

Southside Bancshares reported a net income of $21.5 million and earnings per diluted common share of $0.71 for Q1 2025.

How much did net interest income increase in Q1 2025?

Net interest income increased by $0.5 million, or 0.9%, to $53.9 million compared to the same period in 2024.

What is the annualized return on average assets for Q1 2025?

The annualized return on average assets for Q1 2025 was 1.03%, unchanged from the same period in 2024.

What percentage of total assets are nonperforming assets?

Nonperforming assets represented 0.39% of total assets as of March 31, 2025.

When is the conference call to discuss Q1 2025 results?

The conference call will be held on April 29, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. CDT.

  • First


    quarter net income of


    $21.5 million


    ;




  • First


    quarter earnings per diluted common share of


    $0.71


    ;




  • Annualized return on


    first


    quarter average assets of


    1.03%


    ;




  • Annualized return on


    first


    quarter average tangible common equity of


    14.14%



    (1)



    ; and




  • Nonperforming assets remain low at


    0.39%


    of total assets.






TYLER, Texas, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc. (“Southside” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SBSI) today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Southside reported net income of $21.5 million and earnings per diluted common share of $0.71 for both of the three month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024. The annualized return on average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 10.57%, compared to 11.02% for the same period in 2024. The annualized return on average assets was 1.03% for both of the three month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024.



“We are pleased to report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, which included earnings per share of $0.71, a return on average assets of 1.03%, and a return on average tangible common equity of 14.14%,” stated Lee R. Gibson, Chief Executive Officer of Southside. “Linked quarter, the net interest margin increased three basis points to 2.86%, net interest income increased $145,000 to $53.9 million, and deposits net of public fund and brokered deposits increased $91.9 million. The linked quarter decrease in total loans was primarily due to payoffs exceeding original projections. Our loan pipeline is solid and we continue to anticipate mid-single-digit loan growth for 2025; however, it will likely be heavily weighted in the last half of the year.”




Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025



Net income was $21.5 million and earnings per diluted common share were $0.71 for both of the three month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024. Annualized returns on average assets and average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were 1.03% and 10.57%, respectively, compared to 1.03% and 11.02%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Our efficiency ratio and tax-equivalent efficiency ratio

(1)

were 57.04% and 55.04%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 57.95% and 55.54%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and 56.08% and 54.00%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2024.



Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $53.9 million, an increase of $0.5 million, or 0.9%, compared to the same period in 2024. Linked quarter, net interest income increased $0.1 million, or 0.3%, compared to $53.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increase in net interest income for both periods was due to the decrease in the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities and the increase in the average balance of our interest earning assets, partially offset by the decrease in the average yield of interest earning assets and the increase in the average balance of our interest bearing liabilities.



Our net interest margin increased to 2.74% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 2.72% for the same period in 2024, while tax-equivalent net interest margin

(1)

was 2.86% for both of the three month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024. Linked quarter, net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin

(1)

increased from 2.70% and 2.83%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2024.



Noninterest income was $10.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $0.5 million, or 5.1%, compared to $9.7 million for the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily due to increases in gain on sale of loans and trust fees, partially offset by an increase in net loss on sale of securities available for sale (“AFS”). On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income decreased $2.1 million, or 16.8%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in other noninterest income, an increase in net loss on sale of securities AFS and a decrease in deposit services income. The decrease in other noninterest income was due to a decrease in swap fee income for the three months ended March 31, 2025.



Noninterest expense increased $0.2 million, or 0.6%, to $37.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $36.9 million for the same period in 2024, due to increases in other noninterest expense and professional fees, partially offset by decreases in salaries and employee benefits expense and amortization of intangibles. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense decreased by $1.1 million, or 2.8%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024, due to decreases in salaries and employee benefits, net occupancy, other noninterest expense and professional fees.



Income tax expense increased $0.1 million, or 2.1%, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. On a linked quarter basis, income tax expense increased $0.1 million, or 1.3%. Our effective tax rate (“ETR”) increased to 18.0% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 17.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and increased from 17.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The higher ETR for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, was primarily due to an increase in state income tax expense.




Balance Sheet Data



At March 31, 2025, Southside had $8.34 billion in total assets, compared to $8.35 billion at March 31, 2024, and $8.52 billion at December 31, 2024.



Loans at March 31, 2025 were $4.57 billion, a decrease of $10.1 million, or 0.2%, compared to $4.58 billion at March 31, 2024. Linked quarter, loans decreased $94.4 million, or 2.0%, due to decreases of $79.7 million in construction loans, $19.7 million in municipal loans, $2.5 million in commercial real estate loans and $1.9 million in loans to individuals. These decreases were partially offset by increases of $8.5 million in commercial loans and $1.0 million in 1-4 family residential loans.



Securities at March 31, 2025 were $2.74 billion, an increase of $24.2 million, or 0.9%, compared to $2.71 billion at March 31, 2024. Linked quarter, securities decreased $76.9 million, or 2.7%, from $2.81 billion at December 31, 2024.



Deposits at March 31, 2025 were $6.59 billion, an increase of $45.1 million, or 0.7%, compared to $6.55 billion at March 31, 2024. Linked quarter, deposits decreased $63.4 million, or 1.0%, from $6.65 billion at December 31, 2024.



At March 31, 2025, we had 178,840 total deposit accounts with an average balance of $34,000. Our estimated uninsured deposits were 40.0% of total deposits as of March 31, 2025. When excluding affiliate deposits (Southside-owned deposits) and public fund deposits (all collateralized), our total estimated deposits without insurance or collateral was 20.8% as of March 31, 2025. Our noninterest bearing deposits represent approximately 20.9% of total deposits. Linked quarter, our cost of interest bearing deposits decreased nine basis points from 2.92% in the prior quarter to 2.83%. Linked quarter, our cost of total deposits decreased five basis points from 2.31% in the prior quarter to 2.26%.



Our cost of interest bearing deposits decreased 14 basis points, from 2.97% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, to 2.83% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Our cost of total deposits decreased 10 basis points, from 2.36% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, to 2.26% for the three months ended March 31, 2025.




Capital Resources and Liquidity



Our capital ratios and contingent liquidity sources remain solid. During the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, we did not purchase any common stock pursuant to our Stock Repurchase Plan. Under this plan, repurchases of our outstanding common stock may be carried out in open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or pursuant to any trading plan that might be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company has no obligation to repurchase any shares under the Stock Repurchase Plan and may modify, suspend or discontinue the plan at any time. Subsequent to March 31, 2025, and through April 25, 2025, we purchased 196,419 shares of common stock at an average price of $26.82 pursuant to the Stock Repurchase Plan.



As of March 31, 2025, our total available contingent liquidity, net of current outstanding borrowings, was $2.29 billion, consisting of FHLB advances, Federal Reserve Discount Window and correspondent bank lines of credit.




Asset Quality



Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2025 were $32.2 million, or 0.39% of total assets, an increase of $24.2 million, or 303.5%, compared to $8.0 million, or 0.10% of total assets, at March 31, 2024. Linked quarter, nonperforming assets increased $28.6 million, or 797.0%, from $3.6 million at December 31, 2024 due primarily to increases of $27.5 million in restructured loans and $1.1 million in nonaccrual loans. The increase in restructured loans was due to the extension of maturity on a $27.5 million commercial real estate loan to allow for an extended lease up period. Classified loans totaled $67.0 million on March 31, 2025, compared to $48.0 million on December 31, 2024, primarily due to the downgrade of a $17.9 million commercial real estate loan in the first quarter that paid off on April 4, 2025.



The allowance for loan losses totaled $44.6 million, or 0.98% of total loans, at March 31, 2025, compared to $44.9 million, or 0.96% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. The allowance for loan losses was $43.6 million, or 0.95% of total loans, at March 31, 2024. The increase in allowance as a percentage of total loans was primarily due to an increase in economic concerns forecasted in the CECL model, partially offset by a decrease in the loan portfolio due to payoffs.



For the three months ended March 31, 2025, we recorded a provision for credit losses for loans of $42,000, compared to a provision of $1.2 million and $1.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Net charge-offs were $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $1.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024.



We recorded a provision for credit losses on off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to a reversal of provision for credit losses on off-balance-sheet credit exposures $1.1 million and $0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The balance of the allowance for off-balance-sheet credit exposures was $3.8 million and $2.8 million at March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and is included in other liabilities.




Dividend



Southside Bancshares, Inc. declared a first quarter cash dividend of $0.36 per share on February 6, 2025, which was paid on March 6, 2025, to all shareholders of record as of February 20, 2025.



_______________












(1)
Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for more information and for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.





Conference Call



Southside's management team will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter ended March 31, 2025 financial results on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. CDT. The conference call can be accessed by webcast, for listen-only mode, on the company website,

https://investors.southside.com

, under Events.



Those interested in participating in the question and answer session, or others who prefer to call-in, can register at

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI1a8ec95cd2734970adaf83fadfc7f01d

to receive the dial-in number and unique code to access the conference call seamlessly. While not required, it is recommended that those wishing to participate, register 10 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure a more efficient registration process.



For those unable to attend the live event, a webcast recording will be available on the company website,

https://investors.southside.com

, for at least 30 days, beginning approximately two hours following the conference call.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Our accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of our performance. These include the following fully taxable-equivalent measures (“FTE”): (i) Net interest income (FTE), (ii) net interest margin (FTE), (iii) net interest spread (FTE), and (iv) efficiency ratio (FTE), which include the effects of taxable-equivalent adjustments using a federal income tax rate of 21% to increase tax-exempt interest income to a tax-equivalent basis. Interest income earned on certain assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments.




Net interest income (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE).

Net interest income (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts for the tax-favored status of net interest income from certain loans and investments and is not permitted under GAAP in the consolidated statements of income. We believe that this measure is the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest income. Net interest margin (FTE) is the ratio of net interest income (FTE) to average earning assets. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest margin. Net interest spread (FTE) is the difference in the average yield on average earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis and the average rate paid on average interest bearing liabilities. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest spread.




Efficiency ratio (FTE).

The efficiency ratio (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that provides a measure of productivity in the banking industry. This ratio is calculated to measure the cost of generating one dollar of revenue. The ratio is designed to reflect the percentage of one dollar which must be expended to generate that dollar of revenue. We calculate this ratio by dividing noninterest expense, excluding amortization expense on intangibles and certain nonrecurring expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income, excluding net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale and certain nonrecurring impairments. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our efficiency ratio.



These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP-basis financial statements and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these non-GAAP measures or similar measures differently. Whenever we present a non-GAAP financial measure in an SEC filing, we are also required to present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and reconcile the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure and such comparable GAAP measure.



Management believes adjusting net interest income, net interest margin and net interest spread to a fully taxable-equivalent basis is a standard practice in the banking industry as these measures provide useful information to make peer comparisons. Tax-equivalent adjustments are reflected in the respective earning asset categories as listed in the “Average Balances with Average Yields and Rates” tables.



A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.




About Southside Bancshares, Inc.



Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company with approximately $8.34 billion in assets as of March 31, 2025, that owns 100% of Southside Bank. Southside Bank currently has 53 branches in Texas and operates a network of 73 ATMs/ITMs.



To learn more about Southside Bancshares, Inc., please visit our investor relations website at

https://investors.southside.com

. Our investor relations site provides a detailed overview of our activities, financial information and historical stock price data. To receive email notification of company news, events and stock activity, please register on the website under Resources and Investor Email Alerts. Questions or comments may be directed to Lindsey Bailes at (903) 630-7965, or lindsey.bailes@southside.com.




Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements of other than historical fact that are contained in this press release and in other written materials, documents and oral statements issued by or on behalf of the Company may be considered to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. These statements may include words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “anticipate,” “appear,” “believe,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “seek,” “intend,” “probability,” “risk,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” “plans,” “potential,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are statements with respect to the Company’s beliefs, plans, expectations, objectives, goals, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions and future performance and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. For example, benefits of the Share Repurchase Plan, trends in asset quality, capital, liquidity, the Company's ability to sell nonperforming assets, expense reductions, planned operational efficiencies and earnings from growth and certain market risk disclosures, including the impact of interest rates and our expectations regarding rate changes, tax reform, inflation, tariffs, the impacts related to or resulting from other economic factors are based upon information presently available to management and are dependent on choices about key model characteristics and assumptions and are subject to various limitations. By their nature, certain of the market risk disclosures are only estimates and could be materially different from what actually occurs in the future. Accordingly, our results could materially differ from those that have been estimated. The most significant factor that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements include the ongoing impact of higher inflation levels, interest rate fluctuations, including the impact of changes in interest rates on our financial projections, models and guidance, and general economic and recessionary concerns, as well as the effects of declines in the real estate market, tariffs or trade wars (including reduced consumer spending, lower economic growth or recession, reduced demand for U.S. exports, disruptions to supply chains, and decreased demand for other banking products and services), high unemployment and increasing insurance costs, as well as the financial stress on borrowers as a result of the foregoing, all of which could impact economic growth and could cause a reduction in financial transactions and business activities, including decreased deposits and reduced loan originations, and our ability to manage liquidity in a rapidly changing and unpredictable market.



Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, under “Part I - Item 1. Forward Looking Information” and “Part I - Item 1A. Risk Factors” and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to announce publicly the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.


Southside Bancshares, Inc.




Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)




(Dollars in thousands)




As of




2025




2024



Mar 31,


Dec 31,


Sep 30,


Jun 30,


Mar 31,


ASSETS









Cash and due from banks
$
103,359


$
91,409


$
130,147


$
114,283


$
96,744

Interest earning deposits

293,364



281,945



333,825



272,469



307,257

Federal funds sold

34,248



52,807



22,325



65,244



65,372

Securities available for sale, at estimated fair value

1,457,939



1,533,894



1,408,437



1,405,944



1,405,221

Securities held to maturity, at net carrying value

1,278,330



1,279,234



1,288,403



1,305,975



1,306,898

Total securities

2,736,269



2,813,128



2,696,840



2,711,919



2,712,119

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

34,208



33,818



40,291



32,991



27,958

Loans held for sale

903



1,946



768



1,352



756

Loans

4,567,239



4,661,597



4,578,048



4,589,365



4,577,368

Less: Allowance for loan losses

(44,623
)


(44,884
)


(44,276
)


(42,407
)


(43,557
)

Net loans

4,522,616



4,616,713



4,533,772



4,546,958



4,533,811

Premises & equipment, net

142,245



141,648



138,811



138,489



139,491

Goodwill

201,116



201,116



201,116



201,116



201,116

Other intangible assets, net

1,531



1,754



2,003



2,281



2,588

Bank owned life insurance

137,962



138,313



137,489



136,903



136,604

Other assets

135,479



142,851



124,876



133,697



130,047

Total assets
$
8,343,300


$
8,517,448


$
8,362,263


$
8,357,702


$
8,353,863












LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Noninterest bearing deposits
$
1,379,641


$
1,357,152


$
1,377,022


$
1,366,924


$
1,358,827

Interest bearing deposits

5,211,210



5,297,096



5,058,680



5,129,008



5,186,933

Total deposits

6,590,851



6,654,248



6,435,702



6,495,932



6,545,760

Other borrowings and Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

691,417



808,352



865,856



763,700



770,151

Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt


issuance costs

92,078



92,042



92,006



91,970



93,913

Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs

60,276



60,274



60,273



60,272



60,271

Other liabilities

92,055



90,590



103,172



144,858



95,846

Total liabilities

7,526,677



7,705,506



7,557,009



7,556,732



7,565,941

Shareholders' equity

816,623



811,942



805,254



800,970



787,922

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
8,343,300


$
8,517,448


$
8,362,263


$
8,357,702


$
8,353,863



























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Southside Bancshares, Inc.




Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)




(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended




2025




2024



Mar 31,


Dec 31,


Sep 30,


Jun 30,


Mar 31,


Income Statement:









Total interest and dividend income
$
100,288


$
101,689


$
105,703


$
104,186


$
102,758

Total interest expense

46,436



47,982



50,239



50,578



49,410

Net interest income

53,852



53,707



55,464



53,608



53,348

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

758



1,384



2,389



(485
)


58

Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses

53,094



52,323



53,075



54,093



53,290

Noninterest income









Deposit services

5,829



6,084



6,199



6,157



5,985

Net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale

(554
)







(1,929
)


(563
)


(18
)

Gain (loss) on sale of loans

55



138



115



220



(436
)

Trust fees

1,765



1,773



1,628



1,456



1,336

Bank owned life insurance

799



848



857



1,767



784

Brokerage services

1,120



1,054



1,068



1,081



1,014

Other

1,209



2,384



233



1,439



1,059

Total noninterest income

10,223



12,281



8,171



11,557



9,724

Noninterest expense









Salaries and employee benefits

22,382



22,960



22,233



21,984



23,113

Net occupancy

3,404



3,629



3,613



3,750



3,362

Advertising, travel & entertainment

924



884



734



795



950

ATM expense

378



378



412



368



325

Professional fees

1,520



1,645



1,206



1,075



1,154

Software and data processing

2,839



2,931



2,951



2,860



2,856

Communications

383



320



423



410



449

FDIC insurance

947



931



939



977



943

Amortization of intangibles

223



249



278



307



337

Other

4,089



4,232



3,543



3,239



3,392

Total noninterest expense

37,089



38,159



36,332



35,765



36,881

Income before income tax expense

26,228



26,445



24,914



29,885



26,133

Income tax expense

4,721



4,659



4,390



5,212



4,622

Net income
$
21,507


$
21,786


$
20,524


$
24,673


$
21,511












Common Share Data:



Weighted-average basic shares outstanding

30,390



30,343



30,286



30,280



30,262

Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding

30,483



30,459



30,370



30,312



30,305

Common shares outstanding end of period

30,410



30,379



30,308



30,261



30,284

Earnings per common share









Basic
$
0.71


$
0.72


$
0.68


$
0.81


$
0.71

Diluted

0.71



0.71



0.68



0.81



0.71

Book value per common share

26.85



26.73



26.57



26.47



26.02

Tangible book value per common share

20.19



20.05



19.87



19.75



19.29

Cash dividends paid per common share

0.36



0.36



0.36



0.36



0.36












Selected Performance Ratios:









Return on average assets

1.03
%


1.03
%


0.98
%


1.19
%


1.03
%

Return on average shareholders’ equity

10.57



10.54



10.13



12.46



11.02

Return on average tangible common equity

(1)

14.14



14.12



13.69



16.90



15.07

Average yield on earning assets (FTE)

(1)

5.23



5.24



5.51



5.45



5.38

Average rate on interest bearing liabilities

3.03



3.12



3.28



3.32



3.22

Net interest margin (FTE)

(1)

2.86



2.83



2.95



2.87



2.86

Net interest spread (FTE)

(1)

2.20



2.12



2.23



2.13



2.16

Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities

128.10



129.55



128.51



128.62



127.71

Noninterest expense to average total assets

1.78



1.80



1.73



1.72



1.77

Efficiency ratio (FTE)

(1)

55.04



54.00



51.90



52.71



55.54















(1)
Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.



















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Southside Bancshares, Inc.




Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)




(Dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended




2025




2024



Mar 31,


Dec 31,


Sep 30,


Jun 30,


Mar 31,


Nonperforming Assets:
$
32,193


$
3,589


$
7,656


$
6,918


$
7,979

Nonaccrual loans

4,254



3,185



7,254



6,110



7,709

Accruing loans past due more than 90 days
























Restructured loans

27,505



2








145



151

Other real estate owned

388



388



388



648



119

Repossessed assets

46



14



14



15

















Asset Quality Ratios:









Ratio of nonaccruing loans to:









Total loans

0.09
%


0.07
%


0.16
%


0.13
%


0.17
%

Ratio of nonperforming assets to:









Total assets

0.39



0.04



0.09



0.08



0.10

Total loans

0.70



0.08



0.17



0.15



0.17

Total loans and OREO

0.70



0.08



0.17



0.15



0.17

Ratio of allowance for loan losses to:









Nonaccruing loans

1,048.97



1,409.23



610.37



694.06



565.01

Nonperforming assets

138.61



1,250.60



578.32



613.00



545.90

Total loans

0.98



0.96



0.97



0.92



0.95

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding

0.03



0.08



0.04



0.02



0.03












Capital Ratios:









Shareholders’ equity to total assets

9.79



9.53



9.63



9.58



9.43

Common equity tier 1 capital

13.44



13.04



13.07



12.72



12.43

Tier 1 risk-based capital

14.49



14.07



14.12



13.76



13.47

Total risk-based capital

17.01



16.49



16.59



16.16



15.92

Tier 1 leverage capital

9.73



9.67



9.61



9.40



9.22

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets

(1)

7.54



7.33



7.38



7.33



7.17

Average shareholders’ equity to average total assets

9.75



9.76



9.67



9.52



9.35















(1)
Refer to the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Southside Bancshares, Inc.




Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)




(Dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended




2025




2024


Loan Portfolio Composition

Mar 31,


Dec 31,


Sep 30,


Jun 30,


Mar 31,

Real Estate Loans:









Construction
$
458,101


$
537,827


$
585,817


$
546,040


$
599,464

1-4 Family Residential

741,432



740,396



755,406



738,037



720,508

Commercial

2,577,229



2,579,735



2,422,612



2,472,771



2,413,345

Commercial Loans

371,643



363,167



358,854



359,807



358,053

Municipal Loans

371,271



390,968



402,041



416,986



427,225

Loans to Individuals

47,563



49,504



53,318



55,724



58,773

Total Loans
$
4,567,239


$
4,661,597


$
4,578,048


$
4,589,365


$
4,577,368












Summary of Changes in Allowances:










Allowance for Securities Held to Maturity









Balance at beginning of period
$




$




$




$




$



Provision for (reversal of) securities held to maturity

64





















Balance at end of period
$
64


$




$




$




$














Allowance for Loan Losses









Balance at beginning of period
$
44,884


$
44,276


$
42,407


$
43,557


$
42,674

Loans charged-off

(613
)


(1,232
)


(773
)


(721
)


(634
)

Recoveries of loans charged-off

310



277



365



444



347

Net loans (charged-off) recovered

(303
)


(955
)


(408
)


(277
)


(287
)

Provision for (reversal of) loan losses

42



1,563



2,277



(873
)


1,170

Balance at end of period
$
44,623


$
44,884


$
44,276


$
42,407


$
43,557












Allowance for Off-Balance-Sheet Credit Exposures









Balance at beginning of period
$
3,141


$
3,320


$
3,208


$
2,820


$
3,932

Provision for (reversal of) off-balance-sheet credit exposures

652



(179
)


112



388



(1,112
)

Balance at end of period
$
3,793


$
3,141


$
3,320


$
3,208


$
2,820


Total Allowance for Credit Losses
$
48,480


$
48,025


$
47,596


$
45,615


$
46,377






















The tables that follow show average earning assets and interest bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the earning assets and the average rate of the interest bearing liabilities for the periods presented. The interest and related yields presented are on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are therefore non-GAAP measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” for more information.


Southside Bancshares, Inc.




Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)




(Dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024



Average Balance


Interest


Average Yield/Rate



(3)


Average Balance


Interest


Average Yield/Rate



(3)

ASSETS











Loans

(1)
$
4,625,902


$
68,160

5.98
%

$
4,604,175


$
70,155

6.06
%

Loans held for sale

752



11

5.93
%


1,562



23

5.86
%

Securities:











Taxable investment securities

(2)

749,155



6,363

3.44
%


784,321



6,949

3.52
%

Tax-exempt investment securities

(2)

1,134,590



10,253

3.66
%


1,138,271



10,793

3.77
%

Mortgage-backed and related securities

(2)

1,041,038



13,523

5.27
%


1,031,187



12,043

4.65
%

Total securities

2,924,783



30,139

4.18
%


2,953,779



29,785

4.01
%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments

43,285



483

4.53
%


37,078



591

6.34
%

Interest earning deposits

319,889



3,370

4.27
%


273,656



3,160

4.59
%

Federal funds sold

43,813



478

4.42
%


43,121



508

4.69
%

Total earning assets

7,958,424



102,641

5.23
%


7,913,371



104,222

5.24
%

Cash and due from banks

89,703







102,914





Accrued interest and other assets

457,948







454,387





Less: Allowance for loan losses

(45,105
)






(44,418
)




Total assets
$
8,460,970






$
8,426,254





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY











Savings accounts
$
593,953



1,429

0.98
%

$
594,196



1,456

0.97
%

Certificates of deposit

1,336,815



14,406

4.37
%


1,187,800



13,537

4.53
%

Interest bearing demand accounts

3,406,342



21,412

2.55
%


3,459,122



23,468

2.70
%

Total interest bearing deposits

5,337,110



37,247

2.83
%


5,241,118



38,461

2.92
%

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

614,897



5,837

3.85
%


572,993



5,557

3.86
%

Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs

92,060



932

4.11
%


92,024



945

4.09
%

Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs

60,275



1,014

6.82
%


60,274



1,095

7.23
%

Repurchase agreements

75,291



666

3.59
%


80,891



782

3.85
%

Other borrowings

33,061



740

9.08
%


61,196



1,142

7.42
%

Total interest bearing liabilities

6,212,694



46,436

3.03
%


6,108,496



47,982

3.12
%

Noninterest bearing deposits

1,334,933







1,383,204





Accrued expenses and other liabilities

88,450







112,320





Total liabilities

7,636,077







7,604,020





Shareholders’ equity

824,893







822,234





Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
8,460,970






$
8,426,254





Net interest income (FTE)


$
56,205





$
56,240


Net interest margin (FTE)




2.86
%





2.83
%

Net interest spread (FTE)




2.20
%





2.12
%























(1)
Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.

(2)
For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities do not include unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities.

(3)
Yield/rate includes the impact of applicable derivatives.




Note: As of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, loans totaling $4.3 million and $3.2 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.


Southside Bancshares, Inc.




Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)




(Dollars in thousands)




Three Months Ended



September 30, 2024


June 30, 2024



Average Balance


Interest


Average Yield/Rate



(3)


Average Balance


Interest


Average Yield/Rate



(3)

ASSETS











Loans

(1)
$
4,613,028


$
72,493

6.25
%

$
4,595,980


$
70,293

6.15
%

Loans held for sale

871



11

5.02
%


1,489



24

6.48
%

Securities:











Taxable investment securities

(2)

791,914



7,150

3.59
%


783,856



7,009

3.60
%

Tax-exempt investment securities

(2)

1,174,445



11,825

4.01
%


1,254,097



12,761

4.09
%

Mortgage-backed and related securities

(2)

886,325



11,976

5.38
%


830,504



11,084

5.37
%

Total securities

2,852,684



30,951

4.32
%


2,868,457



30,854

4.33
%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments

41,159



582

5.63
%


40,467



573

5.69
%

Interest earning deposits

281,313



3,798

5.37
%


300,047



4,105

5.50
%

Federal funds sold

33,971



488

5.71
%


75,479



1,021

5.44
%

Total earning assets

7,823,026



108,323

5.51
%


7,881,919



106,870

5.45
%

Cash and due from banks

100,578







110,102





Accrued interest and other assets

455,091







424,323





Less: Allowance for loan losses

(42,581
)






(43,738
)




Total assets
$
8,336,114






$
8,372,606





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY











Savings accounts
$
598,116



1,490

0.99
%

$
604,753



1,454

0.97
%

Certificates of deposit

1,087,613



12,647

4.63
%


1,020,099



11,630

4.59
%

Interest bearing demand accounts

3,409,911



24,395

2.85
%


3,513,068



25,382

2.91
%

Total interest bearing deposits

5,095,640



38,532

3.01
%


5,137,920



38,466

3.01
%

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

618,708



6,488

4.17
%


606,851



6,455

4.28
%

Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs

91,988



937

4.05
%


92,017



936

4.09
%

Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs

60,273



1,180

7.79
%


60,271



1,171

7.81
%

Repurchase agreements

83,297



899

4.29
%


88,007



955

4.36
%

Other borrowings

137,482



2,203

6.37
%


143,169



2,595

7.29
%

Total interest bearing liabilities

6,087,388



50,239

3.28
%


6,128,235



50,578

3.32
%

Noninterest bearing deposits

1,344,165







1,346,274





Accrued expenses and other liabilities

98,331







101,399





Total liabilities

7,529,884







7,575,908





Shareholders’ equity

806,230







796,698





Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
8,336,114






$
8,372,606





Net interest income (FTE)


$
58,084





$
56,292


Net interest margin (FTE)




2.95
%





2.87
%

Net interest spread (FTE)




2.23
%





2.13
%























(1)
Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.

(2)
For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities do not include unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities.

(3)
Yield/rate includes the impact of applicable derivatives.




Note: As of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, loans totaling $7.3 million and $6.1 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.


Southside Bancshares, Inc.




Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)




(Dollars in thousands)




Three Months Ended



March 31, 2024



Average Balance


Interest


Average Yield/Rate



(3)

ASSETS





Loans

(1)
$
4,559,602


$
68,849

6.07
%

Loans held for sale

8,834



18

0.82
%

Securities:





Taxable investment securities

(2)

780,423



6,967

3.59
%

Tax-exempt investment securities

(2)

1,285,922



13,168

4.12
%

Mortgage-backed and related securities

(2)

764,713



10,119

5.32
%

Total securities

2,831,058



30,254

4.30
%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments

40,063



333

3.34
%

Interest earning deposits

380,181



5,202

5.50
%

Federal funds sold

62,599



838

5.38
%

Total earning assets

7,882,337



105,494

5.38
%

Cash and due from banks

114,379





Accrued interest and other assets

441,783





Less: Allowance for loan losses

(42,973
)




Total assets
$
8,395,526





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY





Savings accounts
$
604,529



1,424

0.95
%

Certificates of deposit

941,947



10,341

4.42
%

Interest bearing demand accounts

3,634,936



26,433

2.92
%

Total interest bearing deposits

5,181,412



38,198

2.97
%

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

607,033



5,950

3.94
%

Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs

93,895



956

4.10
%

Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs

60,270



1,175

7.84
%

Repurchase agreements

92,177



967

4.22
%

Other borrowings

137,287



2,164

6.34
%

Total interest bearing liabilities

6,172,074



49,410

3.22
%

Noninterest bearing deposits

1,338,384





Accrued expenses and other liabilities

100,014





Total liabilities

7,610,472





Shareholders’ equity

785,054





Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
8,395,526





Net interest income (FTE)


$
56,084


Net interest margin (FTE)




2.86
%

Net interest spread (FTE)




2.16
%























(1)
Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.

(2)
For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities do not include unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities.

(3)
Yield/rate includes the impact of applicable derivatives.




Note: As of March 31, 2024, loans totaling $7.7 million were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.



The following tables set forth the reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity, book value per share to tangible book value per share, net interest income to net interest income adjusted to a fully taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% marginal tax rate for interest earned on tax-exempt assets such as municipal loans and investment securities, along with the calculation of total revenue, adjusted noninterest expense, efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE) for the applicable periods presented.


Southside Bancshares, Inc.




Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)




(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended





2025




2024




Mar 31,


Dec 31,


Sep 30,


Jun 30,


Mar 31,


Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity:










Net income

$
21,507


$
21,786


$
20,524


$
24,673


$
21,511

After-tax amortization expense


176



196



220



243



266

Adjusted net income available to common shareholders

$
21,683


$
21,982


$
20,744


$
24,916


$
21,777












Average shareholders' equity

$
824,893


$
822,234


$
806,230


$
796,698


$
785,054

Less: Average intangibles for the period


(202,784
)


(203,020
)


(203,288
)


(203,581
)


(203,910
)

Average tangible shareholders' equity

$
622,109


$
619,214


$
602,942


$
593,117


$
581,144












Return on average tangible common equity


14.14
%


14.12
%


13.69
%


16.90
%


15.07
%













Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:










Common equity at end of period

$
816,623


$
811,942


$
805,254


$
800,970


$
787,922

Less: Intangible assets at end of period


(202,647
)


(202,870
)


(203,119
)


(203,397
)


(203,704
)

Tangible common shareholders' equity at end of period

$
613,976


$
609,072


$
602,135


$
597,573


$
584,218












Total assets at end of period

$
8,343,300


$
8,517,448


$
8,362,263


$
8,357,702


$
8,353,863

Less: Intangible assets at end of period


(202,647
)


(202,870
)


(203,119
)


(203,397
)


(203,704
)

Tangible assets at end of period

$
8,140,653


$
8,314,578


$
8,159,144


$
8,154,305


$
8,150,159












Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets


7.54
%


7.33
%


7.38
%


7.33
%


7.17
%












Common shares outstanding end of period


30,410



30,379



30,308



30,261



30,284

Tangible book value per common share

$
20.19


$
20.05


$
19.87


$
19.75


$
19.29













Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin to net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread to net interest spread (FTE):










Net interest income (GAAP)

$
53,852


$
53,707


$
55,464


$
53,608


$
53,348

Tax-equivalent adjustments:










Loans


581



598



608



633



656

Tax-exempt investment securities


1,772



1,935



2,012



2,051



2,080

Net interest income (FTE)

(1)


56,205



56,240



58,084



56,292



56,084

Noninterest income


10,223



12,281



8,171



11,557



9,724

Nonrecurring income

(2)


554



(25
)


2,797



(576
)


18

Total revenue

$
66,982


$
68,496


$
69,052


$
67,273


$
65,826












Noninterest expense

$
37,089


$
38,159


$
36,332


$
35,765


$
36,881

Pre-tax amortization expense


(223
)


(249
)


(278
)


(307
)


(337
)

Nonrecurring expense

(3)


(1
)


(919
)


(219
)


2



17

Adjusted noninterest expense

$
36,865


$
36,991


$
35,835


$
35,460


$
36,561












Efficiency ratio


57.04
%


56.08
%


53.94
%


54.90
%


57.95
%

Efficiency ratio (FTE)

(1)


55.04
%


54.00
%


51.90
%


52.71
%


55.54
%












Average earning assets

$
7,958,424


$
7,913,371


$
7,823,026


$
7,881,919


$
7,882,337












Net interest margin


2.74
%


2.70
%


2.82
%


2.74
%


2.72
%

Net interest margin (FTE)

(1)


2.86
%


2.83
%


2.95
%


2.87
%


2.86
%












Net interest spread


2.08
%


1.99
%


2.10
%


2.00
%


2.02
%

Net interest spread (FTE)

(1)


2.20
%


2.12
%


2.23
%


2.13
%


2.16
%



















(1)
These amounts are presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are non-GAAP measures.

(2)
These adjustments may include net gain or loss on sale of securities available for sale, BOLI income related to death benefits realized and other investment income or loss in the periods where applicable.

(3)
These adjustments may include foreclosure expenses and branch closure expenses, in the periods where applicable.





