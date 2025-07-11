Southside Bancshares, Inc. to Release Q2 Financial Results on July 25, 2025, with Conference Call to Follow

Southside Bancshares will release Q2 financial results on July 25, followed by a conference call for analysts.

Quiver AI Summary

Southside Bancshares, Inc. announced that it will release its second quarter financial results on July 25, 2025, before the market opens. A conference call will be held the same day at 11:00 a.m. CDT, featuring CEO Lee R. Gibson, President Keith Donahoe, CFO Julie Shamburger, and VP of Investor Relations Lindsey Bailes. The call will include prepared remarks followed by a Q&A session for analysts. Participants can access the call via webcast or register online to join the Q&A. A recording will be available for 30 days after the event. Southside Bancshares, headquartered in Tyler, Texas, operates 53 branches and offers a wide range of financial products and services.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

Full Release



TYLER, Texas, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc. (“Southside”) (NYSE: SBSI), the holding company for Southside Bank, announced today it will release its second quarter financial results before the market opens on Friday, July 25, 2025. Southside will host a conference call to discuss its results on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. CDT.





The call will be hosted by Lee R. Gibson, CEO, Keith Donahoe, President, Julie Shamburger, CFO, and Lindsey Bailes, VP, Investor Relations. Following prepared remarks there will be a question and answer session for the analyst community.









The Conference Call Details









The conference call can be accessed by webcast, for listen-only mode,





h







e





re



or on the company website,





https://investors.southside.com





, under Events.





Those interested in participating in the question and answer session, or others who prefer to call-in, can register using





this online form





to receive the dial-in number and unique code to access the conference call seamlessly. While not required, it is recommended that those wishing to participate register 10 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure a more efficient registration process.





For those unable to attend the live event, a webcast recording will be available





here





or on the company website,





https://investors.southside.com





, for at least 30 days, beginning approximately two hours following the conference call.









About Southside Bancshares, Inc.









Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with approximately $8.34 billion in assets as of March 31, 2025. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southside Bank, Southside currently operates 53 branches and a network of 71 ATMs/ITMs throughout East Texas, Southeast Texas and the greater Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin and Houston areas. Serving customers since 1960, Southside Bank is a community-focused financial institution that offers a full range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. These products and services include consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, deposit accounts, safe deposit boxes, treasury management, wealth management, trust services, brokerage services and an array of online and mobile services.





To learn more about Southside Bancshares, Inc., please visit our investor relations website at





https://investors.southside.com





. Our investor relations site provides a detailed overview of our activities, financial information and historical stock price data. To receive e-mail notification of company news, events and stock activity, please register on the website under Resources and Investor Email Alerts. Questions or comments may be directed to Lindsey Bailes at 903-630-7965 or





lindsey.bailes@southside.com





.





For further information:





Lindsey Bailes





903-630-7965



