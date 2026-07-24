Southside Bancshares, Inc. Profit Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $26.837 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $21.813 million, or $0.72 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.4% to $71.338 million from $66.411 million last year.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $26.837 Mln. vs. $21.813 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.90 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue: $71.338 Mln vs. $66.411 Mln last year.

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