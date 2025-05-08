Southside Bancshares, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.36 per Share

Southside Bancshares declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share, payable on June 5, 2025.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share, set to be paid on June 5, 2025, to shareholders on record as of May 22, 2025. Headquartered in Tyler, Texas, Southside Bancshares, the parent company of Southside Bank, reported total assets of approximately $8.34 billion as of March 31, 2025, and operates 53 branches along with 73 ATMs/ITMs across East Texas and major metropolitan areas including Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin, and Houston. Southside Bank, serving customers since 1960, offers a wide range of financial services tailored for both individuals and businesses. For further information, interested parties can visit their investor relations website.

The declaration of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per common share demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The scheduled payment of the dividend on June 5, 2025, signifies a steady financial performance and liquidity position.

Southside Bancshares has substantial assets of approximately $8.34 billion, which indicates a strong financial footing in the banking industry.

The dividend amount of $0.36 may be perceived as low, potentially indicating limited growth prospects or earnings compared to other institutions that offer higher dividends.

No information was provided about the financial performance or growth metrics leading up to the dividend declaration, which could raise concerns among investors regarding the company's stability.

What is the quarterly cash dividend declared by Southside Bancshares?

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per common share.

When will the cash dividend be paid to shareholders?

The cash dividend is scheduled for payment on June 5, 2025.

Who are the shareholders eligible for the dividend payment?

Common stock shareholders of record on May 22, 2025, are eligible for the dividend payment.

What services does Southside Bank offer?

Southside Bank offers consumer loans, commercial loans, mortgages, deposit accounts, and more financial services.

Where can I find more information about Southside Bancshares?

More information can be found on their investor relations website at https://investors.southside.com.

$SBSI Insider Trading Activity

$SBSI insiders have traded $SBSI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN K MCCABE (COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,385 shares for an estimated $417,487.

$SBSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $SBSI stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TYLER, Texas, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Southside Bancshares, Inc., (NYSE:SBSI), parent company of Southside Bank declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per common share. The cash dividend of $0.36 is scheduled for payment on June 5, 2025, to common stock shareholders of record on May 22, 2025.









About Southside Bancshares, Inc.









Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with approximately $8.34 billion in assets as of March 31, 2025, that wholly-owns Southside Bank. Southside Bank currently operates 53 branches and a network of 73 ATMs/ITMs throughout East Texas, Southeast Texas and the greater Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin and Houston areas. Serving customers since 1960, Southside Bank is a community-focused financial institution that offers a full range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. These products and services include consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, deposit accounts, safe deposit boxes, treasury management, wealth management, trust services, brokerage services and an array of online and mobile services.





To learn more about Southside Bancshares, Inc., please visit our investor relations website at



https://investors.southside.com



. Our investor relations site provides a detailed overview of our activities, financial information and historical stock price data. To receive email notification of company news, events and stock activity, please register on the website under Resources and Investor Email Alerts. Questions or comments may be directed to Lindsey Bailes at (903) 630-7965, or



lindsey.bailes@southside.com



.



