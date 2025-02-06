Southside Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.36 Per Share

Southside Bancshares declared a $0.36 quarterly dividend, payable on March 6, 2025, to shareholders of record.

Quiver AI Summary

Southside Bancshares, Inc. has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share, set to be paid on March 6, 2025, to shareholders recorded by February 20, 2025. The company, based in Tyler, Texas, operates as a bank holding company with approximately $8.52 billion in assets as of the end of 2024 and fully owns Southside Bank. Southside Bank has 53 branches and 72 ATM/ITM locations across East Texas and major metropolitan areas in Texas. Founded in 1960, it provides a variety of financial services, including loans, mortgages, deposit accounts, and wealth management. For more information, interested parties can visit their investor relations website or contact Lindsey Bailes directly.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per common share, indicating strong financial performance and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The scheduled payment of the dividend on March 6, 2025, demonstrates the company's ongoing stability and reliability in providing consistent returns to investors.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. reported approximately $8.52 billion in assets as of December 31, 2024, showcasing its robust financial position and growth potential.

Potential Negatives

Declaring a cash dividend may indicate that the company is retaining less earnings for growth or investments, which could be viewed negatively by shareholders looking for aggressive expansion.

FAQ

What is the amount of the declared cash dividend by Southside Bancshares?

The Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per common share.

When will the cash dividend be paid to shareholders?

The cash dividend is scheduled for payment on March 6, 2025.

Who is eligible to receive the cash dividend from Southside Bancshares?

Common stock shareholders of record on February 20, 2025, are eligible to receive the cash dividend.

What services does Southside Bank offer?

Southside Bank offers consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, deposit accounts, treasury management, wealth management, and more.

Where can I find more details about Southside Bancshares?

More details can be found on the investor relations website at https://investors.southside.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SBSI Insider Trading Activity

$SBSI insiders have traded $SBSI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN K MCCABE (COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,385 shares for an estimated $417,487 .

. T L JR ARNOLD (CCO) sold 4,667 shares for an estimated $157,324

LEE R GIBSON (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold 3,300 shares for an estimated $121,242

SUNI M DAVIS (CHIEF RISK OFFICER) sold 2,220 shares for an estimated $79,920

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SBSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $SBSI stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



TYLER, Texas, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Southside Bancshares, Inc., (NYSE:SBSI), parent company of Southside Bank, declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per common share. The cash dividend of $0.36 is scheduled for payment on March 6, 2025, to common stock shareholders of record on February 20, 2025.









About Southside Bancshares, Inc.









Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with approximately $8.52 billion in assets as of December 31, 2024, that wholly-owns Southside Bank. Southside Bank currently operates 53 branches and a network of 72 ATMs/ITMs throughout East Texas, Southeast Texas and the greater Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin and Houston areas. Serving customers since 1960, Southside Bank is a community-focused financial institution that offers a full range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. These products and services include consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, deposit accounts, safe deposit boxes, treasury management, wealth management, trust services, brokerage services and an array of online and mobile services.





To learn more about Southside Bancshares, Inc., please visit our investor relations website at https://investors.southside.com. Our investor relations site provides a detailed overview of our activities, financial information and historical stock price data. To receive email notification of company news, events and stock activity, please register on the website under Resources and Investor Email Alerts. Questions or comments may be directed to Lindsey Bailes at (903) 630-7965, or lindsey.bailes@southside.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.