Southside Bancshares, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on April 29, 2025

Southside Bancshares will release Q1 financial results on April 29, 2025, with a conference call to follow.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. announced that it will release its first quarter financial results on April 29, 2025, prior to market opening. A conference call to discuss these results will take place on the same day at 11:00 a.m. CST, featuring key executives including CEO Lee R. Gibson and CFO Julie Shamburger. The conference call can be accessed via webcast or by phone for those who register in advance. A recording of the call will be available on the company’s website for at least 30 days afterward. Southside Bancshares is based in Tyler, Texas, operates 53 branches, and offers a range of financial products and services with approximately $8.52 billion in assets as of December 31, 2024. More information is available on their investor relations website.

Potential Positives

Announcement of first quarter financial results indicates transparency and timely communication with investors.

Scheduled conference call allows for direct engagement with analysts and investors, fostering community and trust.

Company's significant asset base of approximately $8.52 billion points to robust financial health and stability.

The availability of webcast and recorded access extends reach and ensures that investors can engage with company updates at their convenience.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Southside Bancshares release its first quarter financial results?

Southside Bancshares will release its first quarter financial results on April 29, 2025, before the market opens.

How can I access the conference call for Southside's financial results?

The conference call can be accessed by webcast on Southside's investor relations website or via a unique registration link.

Who will be hosting the conference call?

The conference call will be hosted by Lee R. Gibson, Keith Donahoe, Julie Shamburger, and Lindsey Bailes.

Will a recording of the conference call be available?

Yes, a webcast recording will be available on the company website for at least 30 days after the event.

How can I receive email notifications about Southside Bancshares updates?

You can register for email notifications on Southside's investor relations website under Resources and Investor Email Alerts.

$SBSI Insider Trading Activity

$SBSI insiders have traded $SBSI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN K MCCABE (COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,385 shares for an estimated $417,487 .

. LEE R GIBSON (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold 3,300 shares for an estimated $121,242

SUNI M DAVIS (CHIEF RISK OFFICER) sold 2,220 shares for an estimated $79,920

$SBSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $SBSI stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TYLER, Texas, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc. (“Southside”) (NYSE: SBSI), the holding company for Southside Bank, announced today it will release its first quarter financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. Southside will host a conference call to discuss its results on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. CST.





The call will be hosted by Lee R. Gibson, CEO, Keith Donahoe, President, Julie Shamburger, CFO, and Lindsey Bailes, VP, Investor Relations. Following prepared remarks there will be a question and answer session for the analyst community.









The Conference Call Details









The conference call can be accessed by webcast, for listen-only mode,





here





or on the company website,





https://investors.southside.com





, under Events.





Those interested in participating in the question and answer session, or others who prefer to call-in, can register using





this online form





to receive the dial-in number and unique code to access the conference call seamlessly. While not required, it is recommended that those wishing to participate register 10 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure a more efficient registration process.





For those unable to attend the live event, a webcast recording will be available





here





or on the company website,





https://investors.southside.com





, for at least 30 days, beginning approximately two hours following the conference call.









About Southside Bancshares, Inc.









Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with approximately $8.52 billion in assets as of December 31, 2024. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southside Bank, Southside currently operates 53 branches and a network of 72 ATMs/ITMs throughout East Texas, Southeast Texas and the greater Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin and Houston areas. Serving customers since 1960, Southside Bank is a community-focused financial institution that offers a full range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. These products and services include consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, deposit accounts, safe deposit boxes, treasury management, wealth management, trust services, brokerage services and an array of online and mobile services.





To learn more about Southside Bancshares, Inc., please visit our investor relations website at





https://investors.southside.com





. Our investor relations site provides a detailed overview of our activities, financial information and historical stock price data. To receive e-mail notification of company news, events and stock activity, please register on the website under Resources and Investor Email Alerts. Questions or comments may be directed to Lindsey Bailes at 903-630-7965 or





lindsey.bailes@southside.com





.





For further information:





Lindsey Bailes





903-630-7965



