SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES Earnings Results: $SBSI Reports Quarterly Earnings

SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES ($SBSI) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $0.71 per share, beating estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $66,430,000, missing estimates of $68,660,535 by $-2,230,535.

SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES Insider Trading Activity

SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES insiders have traded $SBSI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN K MCCABE (COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,385 shares for an estimated $417,487 .

. LEE R GIBSON (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold 3,300 shares for an estimated $121,242

SUNI M DAVIS (CHIEF RISK OFFICER) sold 2,220 shares for an estimated $79,920

SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

