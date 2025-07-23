SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES Earnings Preview: Recent $SBSI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES ($SBSI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $69,357,195 and earnings of $0.69 per share.
SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES Insider Trading Activity
SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES insiders have traded $SBSI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KIRK A. CALHOUN purchased 300 shares for an estimated $8,397
SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 115,630 shares (-22.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,348,644
- STATE STREET CORP removed 108,784 shares (-7.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,150,384
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 54,218 shares (+4.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,570,153
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 52,486 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,519,994
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 52,166 shares (-25.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,510,727
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 51,739 shares (+9.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,498,361
- INVESCO LTD. removed 44,524 shares (-15.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,289,415
