SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES Earnings Preview: Recent $SBSI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES ($SBSI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $69,357,195 and earnings of $0.69 per share.

SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES Insider Trading Activity

SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES insiders have traded $SBSI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIRK A. CALHOUN purchased 300 shares for an estimated $8,397

SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

