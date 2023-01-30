Southside Bancshares Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SBSI

In trading on Monday, shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: SBSI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.36, changing hands as high as $37.45 per share. Southside Bancshares, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SBSI's low point in its 52 week range is $31.1801 per share, with $43.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.36.

