Southside Bancshares Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SBSI

In trading on Friday, shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: SBSI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.65, changing hands as high as $40.82 per share. Southside Bancshares, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SBSI's low point in its 52 week range is $35.44 per share, with $45.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.73.

