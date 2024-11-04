News & Insights

Southside Bancshares announces transfer of listing to New York Stock Exchange

November 04, 2024 — 09:05 am EST

Southside Bancshares (SBSI) is transferring the listing of its common stock to the New York Stock Exchange from the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Southside’s common stock is expected to begin trading on the NYSE on November 15, 2024, under the existing ticker symbol of “SBSI”. Southside expects its common stock to continue to trade on Nasdaq until the close of the market on November 14, 2024.

