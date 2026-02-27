The South's Most Practical Retirement Cities (Low Costs, High Comfort, Less Stress)

Key Points

If you are looking for a fun-in-the-sun lifestyle, you'll want to consider moving to the South.

Looking at costs and lifestyle, The Motley Fool identified the top cities to visit in the South as you plan your big move.

Retirement is a big step, and it often comes along with a physical move, as retirees look to get the most bang for their buck after they stop working. The Motley Fool's 2026 Best Places to Retire report did the heavy lifting, so you can quickly narrow your search to just a handful of the best options. If you are looking for low costs, low stress, and a lot of comfort, these three Southern cities should be on your radar.

What do you want in a retirement home?

The Motley Fool's Best Places to Retire Index was created to help you find the right place to live when you stop working. The index was formulated with input from 2,000 retirees aged 55 and over to determine what was important to them. Key factors examined were affordability, safety, access to healthcare, and quality of life.

With that foundation, The Motley Fool pitted city against city across the United States. However, if you are looking for warm weather, there's really only one direction to go -- south. That's where The Motley Fool's list of the Best Places to Retire in the South comes in. Here are three top options if you care about costs, comfort, and a stress-free lifestyle... and they are all in Florida.

1. Fort Lauderdale

Located in Broward County, Fort Lauderdale offers a coastal location with easy access to beaches and a walkable lifestyle. The cost of living is relatively low, and there are attractive healthcare options in the area. Condo fees can be high if you live on the waterfront, but if you pull back from the coast, you should be able to find more attractive housing costs.

2. St. Augustine

St. Augustine, located in St. Johns County, ranks second on the list. It shares many of Fort Lauderdale's positives and negatives, most notably its easy access to the water. If you like historical architecture and a walkable downtown, it might be the preferred option. That said, access to healthcare could be more limited if you have special needs. But Jacksonville, a much larger city, isn't too far away.

3. Quincy

Quincy, located in Gadsden County, was called out as offering "the best of small-town living." It isn't as close to the ocean as the two cities above, but it is near Tallahassee, Florida's capital. That means you can have the best of both worlds, with just a short drive giving you access to the culture provided by city life, even as you enjoy living in a small community. State parks, meanwhile, will provide outdoor lovers plenty of recreational opportunities.

