Southland Secures $56 Mln Wastewater Treatment Plant Facility Project

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Southland Holdings, Inc. (SLND) announced that one of its subsidiaries in the Civil segment, Oscar Renda Contracting, has secured a $56 million contract to build a new wastewater treatment plant in the Southwest.

The project involves constructing a headworks facility, influent pump station, extended aeration basin, blower building pad, administration building, and UV disinfection facility.

