Southland Narrows Losses in Fiscal Q2

Key Points GAAP earnings per share beat expectations in Q2 2025, narrowing GAAP losses to $(0.19) from $(0.96) a year ago.

GAAP revenue was $215.4 million in Q2 2025, missing analyst forecasts and declining 14.4% year over year.

GAAP gross margin was 6.2% in Q2 2025, driven by Civil segment strength and ongoing Materials & Paving wind-down.

Southland (NYSEMKT:SLND), a major player in infrastructure construction with a focus on roads, bridges, and civil engineering, released its second quarter 2025 results on August 12, 2025. The release revealed mixed signals: while it missed revenue expectations—reporting GAAP revenue of $215.4 million versus the $245.8 million analyst estimate—it delivered a much smaller net loss per share than expected, at $(0.19) GAAP compared to the projected $(0.27). This marked a significant turnaround from last year’s $(0.96) per share GAAP loss. GAAP gross profit surged into positive territory in Q2 2025, reflecting early benefits from its cost focus and business shift. Overall, the quarter showed real progress on profitability and operations—despite lagging sales, especially from ongoing exits in non-core businesses.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.19) $(0.27) $(0.96) 80.2 % Revenue (GAAP) $215.4 million $245.8 million $251.5 million (14.4 %) Gross Profit $13.4 million $(40.0 million) N/A EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $4.2 million $(49.9 million) N/A Backlog $2.32 billion

Business Overview and Recent Strategic Focus

Southland operates as an infrastructure contractor specializing in large-scale civil and transportation projects across North America. The company’s core business tackles bridges, water pipelines, tunnels, and treatment facilities for both public and private clients.

In recent years, the company has pursued a strategy built on self-performing its projects, which means directly managing more construction work and owning much of the needed equipment. This focus aims to improve margins and reduce reliance on unpredictable subcontractors. Key to its business are selective bidding, a diverse market reach, and strict cost controls. Since 2023, the company has actively wound down its Materials & Paving business to concentrate resources on its core infrastructure segments, seeking stable and higher-return opportunities.

Quarter in Review: Notable Performance and Operational Shifts

The company’s earnings release for the second quarter detailed a clear shift in operational performance. GAAP net loss per share narrowed significantly in Q2 2025, far outpacing analyst expectations. This progress was mainly due to the gross margin turnaround. The company’s GAAP gross margin rebounded to 6.2% in Q2 2025, up from a negative 15.9% in Q2 2024. The Civil segment, which covers water, wastewater, and heavy civil projects, reported a 17.9% gross margin in Q2 2025 (GAAP), up from 11.5% last year.

Despite the profit improvements, total GAAP revenue in Q2 2025 fell short of forecasts. GAAP revenue of $215.4 million in Q2 2025 was 12.4% below analyst estimates, reflecting a 14.4% year-over-year drop in GAAP revenue and a steep fall in Transportation segment sales. GAAP Transportation revenue dropped 22.2% in Q2 2025 compared to Q2 2024.

GAAP gross profit posted a sharp turnaround—from a $40.0 million loss in Q2 2024 to a $13.4 million gain in Q2 2025. That recovery was partly offset by the winding-down Materials & Paving division, which reduced gross profit by $3.8 million in Q2 2025. Leadership expects this drag will fade by the end of the year, potentially unmasking the underlying margin gains from the core business. In the same period, EBITDA (non-GAAP; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization—a standard profitability gauge) turned positive at $4.2 million in Q2 2025, recovering from a $(49.9) million loss in Q2 2024.

Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses declined 13.4% to $13.6 million in Q2 2025. SG&A expenses were 6.3% of revenue in Q2 2025. There were no major new claims settlements or material one-time events impacting this quarter. Segment analysis highlighted the continued drag from legacy and Materials & Paving projects, but also pointed to stabilization and progress for new higher-margin Civil projects ramping through year-end.

Understanding Southland’s Core Segments and Project Approach

The company’s Civil segment—primarily water resource and heavy civil infrastructure projects—continued as the standout. This segment’s revenue grew to $81.5 million, representing about 37.9% of the company’s total in Q2 2025 (GAAP). Its margin improvement came from disciplined project selection and ongoing benefits from owning key construction equipment. By directly performing much of its work rather than subcontracting, the Civil team controlled costs and protected profitability during project execution.

The Transportation segment, which includes bridges and large transport infrastructure, accounted for 62.1% of the company’s sales in Q2 2025. However, it faced revenue and margin pressures as legacy projects neared completion. While Transportation posted a gross margin loss of 0.9% in Q2 2025, this was an improvement from last year’s margin of negative 28.6% in Q2 2024. Management stated that several major Transportation projects—such as the $600 million Shands Bridge and $400 million RK bridge—should begin contributing meaningfully later in 2025, potentially reversing current revenue trends.

The final significant piece—Materials & Paving—continued its planned wind-down. In Q2 2025, it added $21.7 million in revenue but negatively impacted gross profit by $3.8 million. The company anticipates substantially completing Materials & Paving work by the end of 2025, though some legacy projects may extend into 2026.

Backlog, a non-GAAP measure of contracted work yet to be completed, stood at $2.32 billion as of June 30, 2025, down from $2.57 billion as of December 31, 2024. The drawdown reflects the finish of legacy and low-margin projects, but also points to opportunity as large new awards—such as Black Creek Tunnel and Jordan Lake—are pursued across North America.

Looking Ahead: Management’s View and Watch-List Items

Management did not provide formal financial guidance for the remainder of fiscal 2025 or for upcoming quarters. In its comments, leadership expressed optimism about new business opportunities stemming from federal infrastructure spending. Analysts watching the company will look closely at the speed of backlog conversion to revenue.

The company’s cash position was $46.5 million as of June 30, 2025, with GAAP operating cash flow for the first half of 2025 at $1.0 million. While the company has “ample liquidity” according to management, the decline in cash and rising interest expense (now $10.0 million in Q2 2025, GAAP) are points to monitor as the construction season continues. Ongoing risks include the timing of new project starts, potential cost overruns, and claims settlements on older projects, but the strategic focus remains on margin recovery and stable backlog growth.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

