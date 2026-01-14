Southland Holdings (SLND) Price Target Increased by 10.53% to 7.14

The average one-year price target for Southland Holdings (NYSEAM:SLND) has been revised to $7.14 / share. This is an increase of 10.53% from the prior estimate of $6.46 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 123.82% from the latest reported closing price of $3.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 124 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southland Holdings. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLND is 0.03%, an increase of 2.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.26% to 7,790K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Verus Capital Partners holds 1,455K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 650K shares , representing an increase of 55.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLND by 99.52% over the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 1,247K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 742K shares , representing an increase of 40.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLND by 33.73% over the last quarter.

Palogic Value Management holds 870K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,119K shares , representing a decrease of 28.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLND by 23.29% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial holds 855K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,107K shares , representing a decrease of 29.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLND by 82.07% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 263K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 263K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLND by 50.24% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.