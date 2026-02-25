Southland Holdings (SLND) Price Target Decreased by 21.43% to 5.61

The average one-year price target for Southland Holdings (NYSEAM:SLND) has been revised to $5.61 / share. This is a decrease of 21.43% from the prior estimate of $7.14 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 341.73% from the latest reported closing price of $1.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southland Holdings. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 15.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLND is 0.03%, an increase of 26.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.56% to 8,692K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 1,900K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,247K shares , representing an increase of 34.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLND by 11.40% over the last quarter.

Verus Capital Partners holds 1,128K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,455K shares , representing a decrease of 29.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLND by 53.52% over the last quarter.

Palogic Value Management holds 710K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 870K shares , representing a decrease of 22.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLND by 34.60% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial holds 710K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 855K shares , representing a decrease of 20.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLND by 35.59% over the last quarter.

Essex Investment Management Co holds 476K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company.

