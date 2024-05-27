News & Insights

Stocks

SouthGobi Resources Schedules 2024 AGM

May 27, 2024 — 04:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SouthGobi Resources (TSE:SGQ) has released an update.

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. has announced their annual general meeting (AGM) for shareholders, scheduled for June 27, 2024, in Vancouver, Canada. The agenda includes reviewing the Board’s report, the 2023 financial statements, and the election of directors. Emphasizing cost reduction and environmental responsibility, the company will distribute meeting materials electronically, with paper copies available upon request.

For further insights into TSE:SGQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.