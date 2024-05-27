SouthGobi Resources Schedules 2024 AGM

SouthGobi Resources (TSE:SGQ) has released an update.

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. has announced their annual general meeting (AGM) for shareholders, scheduled for June 27, 2024, in Vancouver, Canada. The agenda includes reviewing the Board’s report, the 2023 financial statements, and the election of directors. Emphasizing cost reduction and environmental responsibility, the company will distribute meeting materials electronically, with paper copies available upon request.

