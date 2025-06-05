Southern's Unit Tests Full Supply Chain Emissions Tracking Tool

Southern Company’s SO subsidiary, SouthStar Energy Services, has become the first U.S. retail energy marketer to pilot MiQ’s MethaneScout, an innovative emissions-tracking tool. This move highlights SouthStar’s leadership in the clean energy transition and advances transparent, data-driven natural gas sourcing.

Revolutionizing Emissions Tracking With MethaneScout

MiQ’s MethaneScout provides unprecedented visibility into methane and greenhouse gas emissions across natural gas and LNG supply chains. Using Data Quality Indicators to assess the credibility, recency and geographic relevance of emissions data, MethaneScout enables stakeholders, from marketers to consumers, to reliably evaluate the environmental impact of their gas sourcing.

Southern’s Unit Energy Services: Pioneering Transparent Energy Sourcing

As a leading natural gas marketer, SouthStar’s early adoption of MethaneScout demonstrates its commitment to sustainability and innovation. “This initiative underscores our dedication to supporting lower-emissions natural gas and the infrastructure that facilitates it,” said Michael Braswell, CEO of SouthStar.

MiQ’s Mission: Building Verifiable Transparency

Designed to meet demands for standardized emissions data, MethaneScout addresses the fragmented nature of global gas supply chains. “The platform delivers verifiable, end-to-end emissions transparency essential for responsible sourcing,” said MiQ’s CEO, Georges Tijbosch.

How MethaneScout Works

MethaneScout combines emissions data throughout the natural gas value chain using the MiQ Supply Chain Emissions Protocol, which is aligned with ISO life-cycle assessment standards. It assigns reliability scores based on data quality, geographic relevance and verification, allowing users to identify emissions hotspots and make informed sourcing decisions aligned with sustainability targets.

Strategic Importance of Emissions Transparency

Emissions transparency is increasingly critical as regulatory and market pressures grow. Accurate data helps companies meet compliance, satisfy ESG frameworks and gain competitive advantages by demonstrating verifiable emissions reductions. MethaneScout helps identify inefficiencies and reduce emissions, supporting operational and environmental performance.

Preparing for a Decarbonizing Future

With stricter climate policies on methane emissions emerging worldwide, platforms like MethaneScout provide essential tools for monitoring, reporting and accountability. SouthStar’s early adoption future-proofs its operations amid the energy sector’s decarbonization.

Looking Ahead: MethaneScout’s Full Launch in Summer 2025

Following SouthStar’s pilot, MiQ will roll out MethaneScout to more stakeholders, aiming to standardize emissions reporting industry-wide as climate regulations tighten and net-zero goals intensify.

SouthStar’s Broader Clean Energy Vision

Beyond MethaneScout, SouthStar invests in renewable natural gas, energy efficiency programs, methane emission reduction infrastructure and next-gen carbon monitoring technologies, ensuring leadership in the clean energy transition.

SO’s Another Unit Delivers Reliable Backup Power to PGA TOUR

In addition to advancing clean energy through SouthStar, Southern plans to deliver innovative power solutions through its subsidiary PowerSecure. PowerSecure partnered with PGA TOUR to provide resilient backup power to the cutting-edge PGA TOUR Studios, ensuring uninterrupted content production across its media platforms. With modular PowerBlocks and real-time system monitoring, the facility can proactively handle grid outages. This collaboration reflects Southern’s broader commitment to reliability, innovation and support for key community initiatives such as professional golf and youth education through the First Tee program.

Conclusion: Leading Transparent Natural Gas Delivery

SouthStar’s adoption of MethaneScout marks a milestone in emissions-conscious natural gas marketing. As the industry shifts to data-driven energy sourcing, Southern’s subsidiary is setting the standard for reliable, environmentally responsible natural gas delivery. With MethaneScout, transparent and lower-emission energy sourcing is already underway.

SO’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

SouthStar Energy Services, a division of SO, provides natural gas supply and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers across several U.S. markets. Operating under various brand names, including Georgia Natural Gas, the company emphasizes reliable energy delivery and a customer-centric approach. Currently, SO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the utility sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Fortis FTS, which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), CMS Energy Corporation CMS and E.ON SE EONGY, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Fortis is worth approximately $24.29 billion. It currently pays a dividend of $1.78 per share, or 3.68% on an annual basis. Fortis is a leading electric and gas utility firm serving customers across Canada, the United States and the Caribbean, with extensive electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations.

Founded in 1885 and headquartered in Saint John's, Canada, the company operates a vast network of power and gas infrastructure, providing energy to thousands of residential, commercial and industrial customers.

CMSis worth approximately $21.21 billion. It currently pays a dividend of $2.17 per share, or 3.06% on an annual basis. CMS Energy is a Michigan-based energy firm that provides electricity and natural gas services through its Electric Utility, Gas Utility and NorthStar Clean Energy segments.

Serving nearly 3.7 million customers, the company generates power from diverse sources and operates extensive transmission and distribution networks, with a strong focus on renewable energy development.

E.ON SE is worth approximately $45.68 billion. It currently pays a dividend of 46 cents per share, or 2.60% on an annual basis. E.ON SE is a multinational energy company headquartered in Essen, Germany, operating across Europe and internationally through its Energy Networks, Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Energy Retail segments.

The company provides comprehensive energy services, including power and gas distribution, sustainable energy solutions, smart technology installations and green energy products to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

