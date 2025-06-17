Southern's Unit Achieves 50% Hydrogen Blend in Natural Gas Turbine

Southern Company’s SO subsidiary, Georgia Power, in partnership with Mitsubishi Power, has successfully completed a groundbreaking demonstration of hydrogen blending with natural gas on an advanced-class gas turbine. Conducted at Georgia Power’s Plant McDonough-Atkinson in Smyrna, GA, this project marks the world’s largest hydrogen blend test to date on a natural gas turbine, validating a 50% hydrogen (by volume) co-firing capability. This represents a significant step toward low-carbon power generation in the United States and sets a powerful precedent for future energy infrastructure evolution.

Unprecedented Hydrogen Co-Firing on an M501GAC Gas Turbine

The recent demonstration took place on a Mitsubishi Power M501GAC gas turbine, showcasing the integration of hydrogen as a major component in utility-scale power generation. This test verified stable operations and performance at both partial and full loads, ensuring reliability, flexibility and reduced emissions. Mixing 50% hydrogen with natural gas helped lower carbon dioxide emissions by about 22% compared with using only natural gas.

In 2023, the M501GAC turbine underwent significant enhancements, switching from steam to air cooling and integrating advanced J-series combustion technology. These upgrades boost hydrogen fuel compatibility while delivering quicker startups, wider operational ranges and lower maintenance needs.

Comprehensive Testing Confirms Performance at Multiple Blend Ratios

Testing was performed throughout May and June, during which engineers conducted trials across a range of hydrogen blend percentages, starting from 5% and incrementally reaching the 50% benchmark. Each stage of testing was designed to validate the turbine’s combustion stability, efficiency, emission profile and response under varied operational loads.

This robust testing schedule affirmed the safety, control and emissions benefits of hydrogen co-firing, ultimately establishing the technical feasibility and environmental value of high hydrogen blends in existing gas turbine infrastructure.

Strategic Location and Role of Plant McDonough-Atkinson

Situated just 10 miles from downtown Atlanta, Plant McDonough-Atkinson is a cornerstone of Georgia’s power infrastructure. Originally converted from coal to natural gas in 2012, it currently supports the electrical needs of approximately 1.7 million homes. The facility operates with six M501G and M501GAC gas turbines, alongside three steam turbines in a combined-cycle configuration and two dual-fuel combustion turbines.

The plant’s participation highlights Georgia Power’s decade-long commitment to modernizing its assets, balancing reliability with sustainability goals.

Turnkey Execution and Hydrogen Logistics by Mitsubishi Power

Mitsubishi Power led the project with full turnkey services, covering engineering, hardware installation, control system integration, commissioning and risk mitigation. Partnering with Certarus ensured a steady hydrogen supply throughout the testing period.

This success reinforces Mitsubishi Power’s dedication to advancing hydrogen-ready technologies, aligning with global decarbonization efforts.

Industry Leadership and Vision for a Low-Carbon Future

This success keeps Mitsubishi Power at the forefront of developing hydrogen combustion technology. By achieving a 50% hydrogen co-firing test, the company has expanded gas turbine performance while delivering measurable emissions reductions, advancing Georgia Power’s strategy to address changing energy demands with a versatile and diverse fuel portfolio.

Georgia Power's leadership expressed pride in the successful execution, citing the significance of such tests in maintaining an affordable, reliable energy supply while reducing overall emissions. “Innovative testing such as this ensures we deliver reliable and affordable energy for decades into the future,” said Rick Anderson, senior vice president at Georgia Power. “Our investments today are shaping a better energy future for the next generation.”

Southern Company’s Support and Broader Hydrogen Research Focus

Southern Company contributed technical expertise and R&D support, focusing on hydrogen production, infrastructure, transport and storage. Their integrated approach is crucial for scaling hydrogen adoption nationwide.

Through this involvement, Southern Company continues to lead in the transition toward a cleaner energy economy, consistent with national climate goals.

Expanding Hydrogen-Capable Fleet Across Georgia

In parallel with this demonstration, SO’s unit is actively developing additional hydrogen-capable assets. As part of its 2023 Integrated Resource Plan Update (“IRP”), the company is constructing three new Mitsubishi Power simple-cycle turbines at Plant Yates in Coweta County, all equipped to operate with hydrogen fuel. These resources will provide vital peaking capacity and operational flexibility.

Looking ahead, SO’s division has proposed upgrades to 10 turbines at Plant McIntosh as part of the 2025 IRP. These enhancements aim to increase capacity by 268 MW while positioning the fleet for greater hydrogen integration and reduced carbon intensity.

Hydrogen and Natural Gas: A Strategic Partnership for Decarbonization

Natural gas currently supplies 40% of Georgia Power’s total electricity generation, offering dependable, dispatchable power to support intermittent renewable sources like solar and wind. By adding hydrogen to its current gas system, SO’s unit is creating a new way to keep power reliable while gradually reducing pollution.

The synergy between hydrogen blending and advanced-class turbine technology presents a scalable pathway to carbon reduction without the need for entirely new infrastructure, making it a practical and economically viable solution for utilities nationwide.

Conclusion: A Historic Step Toward a Clean Energy Future

The successful 50% hydrogen blend test at Plant McDonough-Atkinson marks a major breakthrough in clean power generation. This achievement showcases the teamwork of Georgia Power and Mitsubishi Power, offering a practical model for integrating hydrogen into existing energy systems. By leading this innovation, SO’s subsidiary is driving a scalable, reliable and affordable path toward decarbonizing electricity for the residents of Georgia.

SO’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, SO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

