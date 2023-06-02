Southern's (SO) Vogtle Unit 3 Attains 100% Energy Output

The Southern Company’s SO electric subsidiary, Georgia Power announced that Plant Vogtle's Unit 3 has achieved 100% power, marking a milestone in its journey toward commercial operation. With this accomplishment, the new reactor gets one step closer to meeting energy demands in Atlanta, Georgia and the United States.

The unit attained an output of approximately 1,100 megawatts (“MW”), the maximum energy licensed to generate in the reactor core.

Unit 3's Revolutionary Achievement

The successful attainment of 100% power by Plant Vogtle's Unit 3 is a remarkable feat for Georgia Power. It highlights the subsidiary’s commitment to advancing clean and reliable energy sources.

This milestone is a result of rigorous testing and continuous improvements made by a team of highly skilled professionals who worked on the project. Now that the reactor has reached the full production level, operators can thoroughly evaluate its performance and ensure that it adheres to the highest safety standards.

Transitioning to Commercial Operations

Although Unit 3 has reached 100% power, the testing process will continue to ensure its reliability and efficiency. These assessments are crucial in confirming the unit's capability to generate electricity consistently and sustainably. With its projected entry into commercial operations in June, Georgia Power is on the verge of providing a new source of clean energy to the state of Georgia.

Commitment to a Sustainable Future

The successful operation of Plant Vogtle's Unit 3 carries significant implications for Georgia Power's energy landscape. As the demand for electricity grows, especially with the rise of electric vehicles and the increasing electrification of various sectors, this milestone sets the stage for a more sustainable and resilient power supply. By leveraging nuclear energy, Georgia Power aims to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and contribute to the state's environmental goals.

Initial Testing of Unit 4

Along with the progress of Unit 3, the Southern subsidiary has initiated the initial testing phase for Vogtle's Unit 4. This advanced reactor is anticipated to commence commercial operations in late 2023 or early 2024. The simultaneous development of both units highlights Georgia Power's commitment to meeting the region's growing energy needs.

Economic and Employment Benefits

Apart from contributing to Georgia Power's clean energy goals, the Plant Vogtle project also provides substantial monetary and employment benefits to the region. It has created numerous job opportunities and supported the local workforce.

Additionally, the demand for various goods and services associated with the construction and operation of the plant has a positive effect on Georgia's economy.

The Role of Nuclear Energy in a Diverse Energy Portfolio

Nuclear energy plays a crucial role in maintaining a diverse energy portfolio. While renewable energy sources like wind and solar power are important components of the energy mix, the intermittent nature of these sources necessitates a reliable and baseload power generation option.

Nuclear power offers a consistent and dependable energy supply, complementing intermittent renewable sources and providing stability to the grid. Previously, Georgia Power invested $5 million in creating scholarships, funding research and building statewide partnerships to support e-mobility initiatives in Georgia.

Conclusion

With the upcoming commercial operations of Unit 3 and the progress made on Unit 4, Georgia Power continues to shape the energy landscape.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.