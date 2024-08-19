Southern's (SO) Unit Elevates Grid Reliability With UAS Tech

Southern Company’s SO largest electric subsidiary, Georgia Power, is significantly advancing grid reliability and operational efficiency through the strategic deployment of unmanned aerial systems (UAS), or drones. This innovative approach is enabling the company to conduct more precise, efficient and safe inspections of its extensive transmission line network.

Let's explore how Southern's unitis utilizing cutting-edge technology, particularly unmanned aerial systems (drones), to inspect and maintain its vast network of transmission lines with enhanced efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Utilization of Drones in Transmission Line Inspections

Improved Efficiency and Cost Savings: Georgia Power owns and operates nearly 12,000 miles of transmission lines across Georgia, crucial for powering millions of homes and businesses. Traditionally, inspecting these lines involved specialized bucket trucks and helicopter flights, which are costly and time-consuming. However, with the adoption of drones, SO’s largest electric subsidiary, Georgia Power, has revolutionized this process.

Drones have reduced inspection times by an average of 40% compared to traditional methods, while also slashing costs by 60%. This efficiency translates into significant savings in fuel, maintenance and labor expenses. Moreover, drone pilots can cover approximately 14 miles of transmission lines per day, ensuring thorough inspections across vast distances.

Enhancing Safety and Accuracy: The use of drones enhances safety for Georgia Power's workforce by minimizing the need for hazardous bucket truck operations and helicopter flights. Drone pilots operate safely within transmission corridors, capturing detailed images and videos of transmission lines and equipment. These visuals are precise enough to detect even minor irregularities, enabling preemptive maintenance actions.

Mitigating Environmental and Operational Risks: Transmission lines are susceptible to various environmental factors and operational risks, such as lightning strikes, vegetation interference and erosion. Drones play a crucial role in identifying potential damage from these sources before they escalate into larger issues. By inspecting and maintaining transmission structures promptly, Georgia Power mitigates the risks of power outages and equipment failures caused by environmental factors.

Technological Advancements and Compliance

Compliance With FAA Regulations: All drone operations conducted by SO’s subsidiary adhere strictly to Federal Aviation Administration (“FAA”) rules and regulations. Licensed drone pilots, often trained lineworkers, undergo specialized training to ensure compliance and safe operation within transmission corridors. This compliance not only ensures operational safety but also regulatory adherence, reinforcing Georgia Power's commitment to responsible technology deployment.

Operational Integration and Efficiency Gains: The integration of drone technology into Georgia Power's operations represents a significant step toward enhancing overall grid resilience and operational efficiency. Beyond inspection capabilities, drones facilitate seamless data collection and sharing among remote teams, accelerating decision-making processes and enabling faster response times to maintenance needs.

Prospects and Sustainability Initiatives

Continued Innovation in Grid Resilience: Looking ahead, SO’s subsidiary Georgia Power remains committed to further innovations in grid resilience and customer service. Besides drone technology, the company continues to invest in rebuilding transmission lines, upgrading substations and implementing smart technologies. These efforts aim to minimize power outages, enhance service reliability and prepare Georgia's power infrastructure for future challenges.

Environmental Sustainability Efforts: In addition to operational enhancements, SO’s largest electric subsidiary emphasizes environmental sustainability through initiatives like underground power line installations and sustainable vegetation management. These practices not only improve visual aesthetics but also reduce environmental impact and enhance community resilience to adverse weather conditions.

Conclusion

The strategic use of drone technology in transmission line inspections by SO's electric subsidiary demonstrates the company's dedication to environmental sustainability, customer service and operational performance. By leveraging advanced drones, Georgia Power not only improves operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness but also enhances safety and reliability across its extensive network of transmission lines in Georgia.

