Southern's (SO) Gas Subsidiaries Secure First RNG Agreement

Southern Company's SO two prominent gas subsidiaries, Virginia Natural Gas and Chattanooga Gas, recently inked their first renewable natural gas (RNG) agreement. This strategic initiative aims to enhance access to clean, safe, reliable and affordable fuel, thereby contributing to a greener future. This significant development holds the promise of emission reduction equivalent to the carbon sequestered by more than 12,000 acres of U.S. forest or an area equivalent to the size of Manhattan. Let’s delve into the details of this agreement and its implications for the future of clean energy.

The RNG Deal: A Closer Look

The core of this transformative deal involves the acquisition of environmental credits from facilities situated in Nebraska and Indiana. This step not only aligns with Southern Company Gas' commitment to sustainability but also represents a key move toward achieving its goal of net zero operational emission by 2050. Bryan Batson, the executive vice president of External Affairs and chief External and Public Affairs officer at Southern Company Gas, emphasized the privilege of providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable fuel to more than 4 million people across four states.

What Sets RNG Apart

RNG stands out as a sustainable fuel derived from naturally occurring methane emitted primarily from landfill, agricultural, wastewater and food waste sites. The process involves capturing biogas at its source, mitigating greenhouse gas emissions and making RNG a carbon-neutral or even carbon-negative energy source. RNG’s compatibility with the existing infrastructure and appliances positions it as a sustainable and reliable alternative in the energy landscape.

Policy Support: Catalyst for Transformation

The successful execution of this RNG transaction is attributed to the supportive policies enacted in both Virginia and Tennessee. Virginia's Energy Innovation Act and Sustainable Gas Program, along with the Tennessee Natural Gas Innovation Act, provide a regulatory framework that not only allows but also encourages the production and delivery of RNG. This marks a significant step forward in the region's commitment to cleaner energy options and aligns with Southern Company Gas' broader decarbonization efforts throughout the natural gas value chain.

Corporate Commitment to Decarbonization

Chattanooga Gas had previously declared that 100% of its natural gas supply for residential and small business customers is "Next Generation Natural Gas." This label signifies gas procured, transported, or delivered by companies actively reducing methane emissions. Virginia Natural Gas, having embraced Next Generation Natural Gas in 2019, continues to forge partnerships with suppliers to ensure consistent delivery of cleaner fuel to its growing customer base.

Driving Change Through Innovation

This RNG agreement underscores Southern Company Gas' dedication to innovating within the natural gas sector. By integrating RNG into its fuel supply, the company not only meets customer expectations for sustainable solutions but also employs it as one of several tools working toward achieving its ambitious net-zero operational emission goal by 2050.

Conclusion

The collaboration between Virginia Natural Gas and Chattanooga Gas in securing their first renewable natural gas agreement marks a pivotal moment in the journey toward a sustainable energy future. This strategic move, supported by forward-thinking policies and a corporate commitment to decarbonization, positions Southern Company Gas as a leader in the transition toward cleaner, greener energy solutions.

The positive environmental impact, coupled with the alignment with regulatory frameworks, is a testament to the transformative power of such agreements. As the world looks forward to a more sustainable future, initiatives like this highlight the critical role that companies like Southern Company Gas play in driving positive change within the energy sector.

Southern Company is an American utility firm that provides electricity to customers across the southern United States. It is one of the country's largest energy companies, focusing on clean energy and sustainability.

