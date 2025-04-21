SOUTHERNPPER Earnings Preview: Recent $SCCO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SOUTHERNPPER ($SCCO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,984,680,140 and earnings of $1.16 per share.
SOUTHERNPPER Insider Trading Activity
SOUTHERNPPER insiders have traded $SCCO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL PALOMINO has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 301 shares for an estimated $28,896.
SOUTHERNPPER Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 267 institutional investors add shares of SOUTHERNPPER stock to their portfolio, and 343 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MAWER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 1,627,509 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $147,240,088
- NORGES BANK added 582,934 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,737,805
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 536,169 shares (+369.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,506,994
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 428,709 shares (-25.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,785,131
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 383,649 shares (+1408.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,708,571
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 352,661 shares (+44.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,905,099
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 340,742 shares (+18.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,826,792
SOUTHERNPPER Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SCCO stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCCO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 04/08, 01/08, 11/20 and 0 sales.
