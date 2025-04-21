SOUTHERNPPER Earnings Preview: Recent $SCCO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SOUTHERNPPER ($SCCO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,984,680,140 and earnings of $1.16 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SCCO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

SOUTHERNPPER Insider Trading Activity

SOUTHERNPPER insiders have traded $SCCO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL PALOMINO has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 301 shares for an estimated $28,896.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

SOUTHERNPPER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 267 institutional investors add shares of SOUTHERNPPER stock to their portfolio, and 343 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SOUTHERNPPER Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SCCO stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCCO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 04/08, 01/08, 11/20 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.