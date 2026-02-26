The Southern Towns Retirees Love for Warm Weather and Lower Monthly Bills

Key Points

Southern towns attract many retirees who want to escape cold winters and reduce their cost of living. Many areas down south offer those possibilities, especially if you stay away from big cities. If you're looking for the best places to retire in the South, you may want to start with these picks.

The Villages, Florida

The Villages is the most popular retirement community in the country and attracts many people who are in their late 50s and older. You can traverse The Villages in a golf cart, and it's also very walkable. The entire town spans more than 100 miles and features dedicated paths for walkers, runners, and bikers.

The median home price is $359,900, down 9.8% year over year. Further declines can make the region more attractive. Affordability is a key factor retirees consider in a location, per the Motley Fool's Best Places to Retire Index, which is another reason why The Villages stand out.

Since it's in Florida, you don't have to worry about cold winters. It's a popular destination for snowbirds, and since it's a retirement community, The Villages doesn't have as much noise and crime as the average location, but that doesn't mean it's a sleepy town. People are out and about, giving the atmosphere a vibrant feel.

Georgetown, South Carolina

Georgetown is nestled between Myrtle Beach and Charleston, but it is closer to the former. It's right by the Winyah Bay, which cements Georgetown's southern charm. It includes a harbor walk and a beach.

The town's median housing price is $422,495. That's up by 13.8% year over year, so more people are starting to notice this budding retirement spot.

Georgetown has several historical sites, including the Kaminski House Museum, which features 18th-century antiques, and the Rice Museum. Front Street is the town's shopping district. It's a very walkable part of town.

Biloxi, Mississippi

Not all of the South's hidden gems are right by the Atlantic Ocean. Biloxi offers retirees a Gulf Coast lifestyle with its numerous beaches. You can also choose from several museums, and the Biloxi boardwalk offers plenty of walking space and great views of the beach line.

It's also extremely affordable, with the median home price coming in at $290,000, according to Realtor.com. That's down by 2.5% year over year, and prices haven't budged that much in recent years.

Biloxi may be a top spot for retirees who still want some nightlife. The town hosts several casinos, including the Beau Rivage Casino, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, and Palace Casino Resort. You can meet a lot of different people in this town.

Macon, Georgia

Macon is a great spot for people who love the outdoors. The Amerson River Park offers walking trails and a river-tubing spot across its 180 acres. It also hosts an annual Cherry Blossom Festival in March, featuring over 350,000 Yoshino cherry trees. You will find plenty of museums in the area, as well as historical sites like the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park.

The town's median housing price is just $199,000. That price will give your nest egg a lot of mileage. While housing prices have crept higher in recent years, the median rent of $1,136 per month is actually down by 1.2% year over year.

Palm Coast, Florida

Palm Coast is a bit pricier than the other areas on this list, but it offers direct access to the Atlantic Ocean, year-round warm weather, excellent golf courses, and plenty of things to do. The median home price is $402,995, according to Realtor.com. That's down by 2.3% year over year.

The Washington Oaks Garden State Park and Princess Place Preserves offer plenty of trails and scenic views, and that's before you get to the beaches. A 19-mile beach coast awaits you in this small town. It's also less than an hour from St. Augustine, the oldest continuously occupied European-established settlement in the continental U.S. It's about an hour and a half from Orlando.

