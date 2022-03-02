Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Recasts, adds details

TAIPEI, March 3 (Reuters) - Taiwan's state-run power operator said on Thursday the southern part of the island is currently without power and they are conducting emergency repairs after a malfunction at a power plant, with cuts reported in other areas too.

Taipower said there was a problem at the Hsinta power plant in the southern city of Kaohsiung, a major coal-powered station. It provides around one-seventh of Taiwan's power.

Problems at the same plant were blamed for rolling blackouts in Taiwan last May.

The Hsinchu science park, home to many large semiconductor companies such as TSMC 2330.TW, said it was not experiencing power outages, and the Taipei city government said the mass transit system was operating as normal.

The southern Tainan Science Park, where TSMC also has plants, said it experienced a sudden drop of voltage in the morning.

Parts of Taipei were also without power.

Taiwan's transport ministry said three trains on the high-speed rail line connecting northern and southern Taiwan were affected but normal service has now resumed.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Edwina Gibbs)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

