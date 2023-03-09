Southern States Bancshares (SSBK) Renews Share Buyback Plan

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. SSBK recently announced that its board of directors approved the renewal of the company’s stock repurchase program.

With this, the bank is authorized to repurchase up to $10 million of its common stock.

The original program authorized SSBK to repurchase up to $10 million of its common stock in 2022, which expired on Dec 31, 2022. Under this program, the company repurchased 345,502 shares for $7.4 million.

In addition to share buybacks, the company pays regular quarterly dividends.

On Jan 19, 2023, SSBK announced a quarterly cash dividend of 9 cents per share. The dividend was paid out on Feb 16, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on Jan 6.

Considering the last day’s closing price, SSBK’s dividend yield currently stands at 1.33%. The yield is not only attractive to investors, but also represents a steady income stream.

Such efforts not only reflect the company’s commitment toward returning value to shareholders but also mirror its healthy position to endure severe economic downturns.

The company’s loans increased 26.8% year over year in 2022, while deposits rose 10.5%, thereby strengthening its balance sheet position.

Given a decent balance sheet position and earnings strength, SSBK is expected to continue with efficient capital deployment activities in the future. Through this, it will keep enhancing shareholders’ value.

Over the past six months, shares of SSBK have gained 3.2% against the industry’s decline of 6.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, SSBK carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Enhanced Capital Deployment Plans of Other Banks

Since the beginning of 2023, banks like Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. PB and Zions Bancorporation ZION announced their share repurchase plans.

Prosperity Bancshares’ board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which it can repurchase up to 5%, which is 4.6 million of its shares. PB’s program expires on Jan 17, 2024.

Similarly, Zions Bancorp’s board of directors authorized a share repurchase for the first quarter of 2023. ZION's program is worth up to $50 million in shares.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (ZION) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (SSBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.