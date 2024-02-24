Southern States Bancshares (SSBK) Price Target Increased by 6.67% to 32.64

The average one-year price target for Southern States Bancshares (NasdaqGS:SSBK) has been revised to 32.64 / share. This is an increase of 6.67% from the prior estimate of 30.60 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 32.32 to a high of 33.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.58% from the latest reported closing price of 24.62 / share.

Southern States Bancshares Declares $0.09 Dividend

On January 17, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 2, 2024 received the payment on February 15, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the current share price of $24.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.46%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.53%, the lowest has been 1.20%, and the highest has been 1.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.19 (n=102).

The current dividend yield is 0.36 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 143 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern States Bancshares. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSBK is 0.17%, an increase of 9.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.93% to 4,957K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Strategic Value Bank Partners holds 848K shares representing 9.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Davis Asset Management holds 774K shares representing 8.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 732K shares representing 8.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 566K shares, representing an increase of 22.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSBK by 41.05% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 367K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 368K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSBK by 16.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 186K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 158K shares, representing an increase of 14.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSBK by 30.60% over the last quarter.

Southern States Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. Southern States Bank operates 15 branches in Alabama and Georgia and a loan production office in Atlanta. The bank was founded in August 2007 by a group of financial executives and prominent business leaders with a shared vision to invest in highly experienced people and technology to offer high levels of personal service to its clients.

