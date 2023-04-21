Southern States Bancshares (SSBK) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Southern States Bancshares said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 2, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 3, 2023 will receive the payment on May 16, 2023.

At the current share price of $23.43 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.54%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.52%, the lowest has been 1.20%, and the highest has been 1.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.21 (n=66).

The current dividend yield is 0.07 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern States Bancshares. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 14.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSBK is 0.19%, a decrease of 72.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.27% to 4,502K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.90% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Southern States Bancshares is $28.56. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 21.90% from its latest reported closing price of $23.43.

The projected annual revenue for Southern States Bancshares is $81MM, an increase of 9.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.81.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 83K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSBK by 2.53% over the last quarter.

RMB Capital Management holds 152K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 11K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 77.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSBK by 418.38% over the last quarter.

Warren Averett Asset Management holds 103K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 83.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSBK by 408.45% over the last quarter.

RMBKX - RMB Mendon Financial Services Fund holds 152K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Southern States Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. Southern States Bank operates 15 branches in Alabama and Georgia and a loan production office in Atlanta. The bank was founded in August 2007 by a group of financial executives and prominent business leaders with a shared vision to invest in highly experienced people and technology to offer high levels of personal service to its clients.

