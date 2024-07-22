Southern States Bancshares Q2 Profit Edged Down

(RTTNews) - Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (SSBK) reported Monday that net income for the second quarter decreased to $8.20 million or $0.90 per share from $8.76 million or $1.00 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Core net income for the quarter was $9.06 million or $0.90 per share, compared to $7.06 million or $0.98 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net interest income for the quarter was $21.58 million, up from $19.43 million in the year-ago quarter. Total noninterest income plunged to $1.37 million from $6.86 million last year.

