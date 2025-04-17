Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share

Southern States Bancshares has declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share, payable on May 12, 2025.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share on its common stock, which will be payable on May 12, 2025, to shareholders recorded as of May 1, 2025. Southern States Bancshares, headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, is the holding company for Southern States Bank, a community banking institution providing a variety of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The Bank operates fifteen branches across Alabama and Georgia, along with two loan production offices in Atlanta.

Potential Positives

Southern States Bancshares has declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share, providing direct financial returns to shareholders and reflecting the company's profitability.



The dividend payment reinforces the company's commitment to returning value to its investors, which can enhance shareholder confidence and attract potential investors.



The announcement indicates the financial health of Southern States Bancshares, suggesting it has sufficient earnings to support a dividend, which can positively impact the company's market perception.



The scheduled dividend payment date and record date provide clear timelines for shareholders, indicating organized communication and operational transparency from the company.

Potential Negatives

The declared cash dividend of $0.09 per share may signal limited financial flexibility or growth opportunities, potentially raising concerns among investors about the company's future performance.

$SSBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $SSBK stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



ANNISTON, Ala., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK) (“Southern States”), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank (the “Bank”), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.09 per share. The dividend is payable on May 12, 2025 to shareholders of record as of May 1, 2025.







About Southern States Bancshares, Inc.







Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full-service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. The Bank operates fifteen branches in Alabama and Georgia and two loan production offices in Atlanta.







Contact Information:







Lynn Joyce





(205) 820-8065







ljoyce@ssbank.bank







Margaret Boyce





(310) 622-8247







ssbankir@finprofiles.com





