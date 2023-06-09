Southern States Bancshares (FRA:6U2) Price Target Increased by 5.29% to 26.99

The average one-year price target for Southern States Bancshares (FRA:6U2) has been revised to 26.99 / share. This is an increase of 5.29% from the prior estimate of 25.63 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.86 to a high of 30.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.10% from the latest reported closing price of 18.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern States Bancshares. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 23.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6U2 is 0.37%, a decrease of 32.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.19% to 4,451K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Strategic Value Bank Partners holds 848K shares representing 9.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 848K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6U2 by 75,513.67% over the last quarter.

Davis Asset Management holds 797K shares representing 9.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 506K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 407K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 408K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6U2 by 37.40% over the last quarter.

Fourthstone holds 395K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 600K shares, representing a decrease of 52.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6U2 by 31.32% over the last quarter.

