Southern States Bancshares COO Jack Swift To Retire

(RTTNews) - Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (SSBK), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank, announced Thursday the retirement of Chief Operating Officer Jack Swift, effective May 31, 2024.

Swift's retirement culminates 18 years of service at Southern States, during which he served five years as Senior Executive Vice President and COO.

Swift joined Southern States at its founding and helped grow it into a preeminent community banking institution in Alabama and Georgia. In all, his banking career spanned more than 40 years.

Swift has served as Senior Executive Vice President and COO since 2019. From 2006 until 2019, he was Senior Executive Vice President and President, Central Region of Southern States.

Prior to joining Southern States, he served as Senior Vice President of Colonial Bank from 1996 until 2006, and as Vice President of SouthTrust Bank from 1992 until 1996.

Swift's responsibilities will be absorbed by Lynn Joyce, Chief Financial Officer, and Greg Smith, Chief Risk Officer.

