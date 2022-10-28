Southern (SO) Q3 Earnings Miss, Maintains Vogtle Timelines

Power supplier The Southern Company SO reported third-quarter 2022 earnings per share (excluding certain one-time items) of $1.31, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33. The underperformance reflects a spike in operations and maintenance cost.



However, SO’s bottom line was above the year-earlier quarter’s adjusted profit of $1.23 per share, backed by the positive effects of rates, usage and pricing changes, plus a demand boost from favorable weather.



The utility reported revenues of $8.4 billion. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.8 billion and was 34.3% higher than third-quarter 2021 sales.



The firm is guiding for earnings per share toward the upper end of its guidance of $3.50-$3.60 this year.



Vogtle Updates

Per Southern Company’s latest earnings presentation, it expects to maintain the timelines for the completion of the Units 3 and 4 of the Vogtle nuclear project. The utility’s in-service dates for the facilities are first-quarter 2023 (unit 3) and fourth-quarter 2023 (unit 4). Moreover, Southern Company kept the share of its Georgia Power subsidiary in capital costs for the units intact.

Overall Sales Breakup

Southern Company’s wholesale power sales jumped 10.4%, which was complemented by a rise in retail electricity demand.



Overall, there was an upward movement in overall electricity sales and usage. In fact, total electricity sales during the third quarter were up 4.6% from the same period last year.



Southern Company’s total retail sales moved up 2.6%, with residential, industrial and commercial sales increasing 2.9%, 2.2% and 2.7%, respectively.

Expenses Summary

The power supplier’s operations and maintenance cost rose 7% year over year to $1.5 billion, while the utility’s total operating expense for the period — at $6.2 billion — was up 37% from the prior-year level.

Southern Company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



