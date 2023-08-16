Southern (SO) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Maintains Vogtle Timeline

Power supplier The Southern Company SO reported second-quarter 2023 earnings per share (excluding certain one-time items) of 79 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents. The outperformance primarily reflects lower-than-expected operating expenses.



However, SO’s bottom line was lower than the year-earlier quarter’s adjusted profit of $1.07 per share, affected by tepid demand on the back of unfavorable weather, to go with the negative effects of rates, usage and pricing changes.



The utility reported revenues of $5.7 billion. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.8 billion and came in 20.2% lower than second-quarter 2022 sales.



The firm guided earnings per share of $3.55-$3.65 for this year and $1.30 for the September quarter.



Vogtle Updates

While Unit 3 of the Vogtle nuclear project started commercial operation on Jul 31, per the latest earnings presentation, Southern Company expects no further delays in completing Unit 4. The utility’s in-service date for the facility is still late fourth-quarter 2023 to first-quarter 2024. At the same time, Southern Company kept the share of its Georgia Power subsidiary in capital costs for the units unchanged.

Overall Sales Breakup

Southern Company’s wholesale power sales were down 9.9%, which was further compounded by a drop in retail electricity demand.



Overall, there was a downward movement in overall electricity sales and usage. In fact, total electricity sales during the second quarter declined 6.9% from the same period last year.



Southern Company’s total retail sales moved down 5.7%, with residential, commercial and industrial sales decreasing 11.3%, 3.4% and 2.4%, respectively.

Expenses Summary

The power supplier’s operations and maintenance cost fell 3.8% year over year to $1.5 billion, while the utility’s total operating expense for the period — at $4.5 billion — was down 19.7% from the prior-year level and also came below our estimate of $5.2 billion.

