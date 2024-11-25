News & Insights

Southern Silver Plans $2.2M Private Placement

November 25, 2024 — 10:11 am EST

Southern Silver Exploration (TSE:SSV) has released an update.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. is set to raise $2.2 million via a non-brokered private placement to fund its Cerro Las Minitas project in Mexico and cover general corporate expenses. This initiative underlines the company’s commitment to advancing its large-scale mining operations and exploring high-grade mineral deposits.

