Southern Silver Plans $2.2M Private Placement

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. is set to raise $2.2 million via a non-brokered private placement to fund its Cerro Las Minitas project in Mexico and cover general corporate expenses. This initiative underlines the company’s commitment to advancing its large-scale mining operations and exploring high-grade mineral deposits.

