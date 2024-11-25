Southern Silver Plans $2.2M Private Placement

Southern Silver Exploration (TSE:SSV) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Southern Silver Exploration Corp. is set to raise $2.2 million via a non-brokered private placement to fund its Cerro Las Minitas project in Mexico and cover general corporate expenses. This initiative underlines the company’s commitment to advancing its large-scale mining operations and exploring high-grade mineral deposits.
For further insights into TSE:SSV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Shareholder Alert for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/26/24
- Rivian Gets Conditional DOE Loan of $6.6B for Georgia Plant
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.